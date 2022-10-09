Starlink Failures Hampered Ukrainian Army Operations

So far it is unclear why the Starlink devices failed during the Ukrainian counter-offensive. When Ukraine tried to liberate areas occupied by the Russian army, some Starlink devices failed. Some of the outages have resulted in a "catastrophic" loss of communications in recent weeks, a senior Ukrainian government official with direct knowledge of the situation said, reports the Financial Times. His descriptions were confirmed by another official from Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Bucha, where he talked journalists. Image by Raw Pixel

Many of these Starlink outages were reported as soldiers crossed the frontline into Russian-controlled territory, the report said. Even during fierce fighting between soldiers from Ukraine and the Russian army, there were serious failures on the part of the Ukrainian army.

Most of these incidents occurred in the south in the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions. Starlink failures also occurred along the front line in eastern Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Luhansk. Another Ukrainian government official confirmed the incidents, noting that soldiers called emergency services to maintain communications.

Soldiers confirm the failures

Three soldiers deployed to the front lines have confirmed that their Starlink systems stopped working during the fighting. Two Western officials said they were aware of the outages but declined to share any further information. Two other Ukrainian military sources said earlier in the week that their Starlink systems were working in the newly liberated areas east of Izyum and in the southern Kherson region.

Roman Sinicyn, a coordinator at a foundation that has donated Starlink systems to the Ukrainian armed forces, suggests the outages could be due to SpaceX trying to prevent abuse by the Russian armed forces. He did not provide any information on where he got this information from.

Musk did not initially respond

The Financial Times reached out to Musk for comment but received no response. After the article was published, Musk said on Twitter: "What happens on the battlefield is classified." Oleksiy Reznikov, Ukraine's defense minister, and General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, also declined to comment.

The affected regions are at the center of an intensive Ukrainian counter-offensive. Referendums orchestrated by Kremlin officials were held in the areas last month by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin claims these regions as belonging to Russia.

Elon Musk's company SpaceX has donated thousands of Starlink devices to Ukraine. These devices were purchased and paid for in part by the US government. This is intended to help Ukrainian troops communicate in combat zones where no other secure networks exist.

According to the Financial Times, the disruptions show the crucial role Musk's communications systems play in the war for Ukraine.

Support the Creator, Support Journalism

Your Support Can Help Us Bring More Investigative and Quality Content For You. Buy Me a Coffee Here!