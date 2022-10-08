Over a Dozen NY Citizens Injured In Two Different Hot Pepper Spray Attacks

More than a dozen people were injured on Friday in New York City by two different pepper spray incidents. Michael Davis, a commuter, said: "Pepper spray is out of control. New York needs to tighten up, it's not very cool."

FDNY In Action. Image by Wikimedia Creative Commons

The first incident took place close to the Union Square subway stop. Around 10:30 am, a 77-year-old man was attacked by pepper spray in the face as he was riding a southbound subway train, according to the police.

He was brought to the hospital and is expected to be fine. According to NY police, the suspect fled.

The suspect may be seen in the surveillance video moving through the metro station while sporting a blue jacket, a blue cap, and blue pants.

Following the event, more than six subway lines came to a grinding halt for roughly 30 minutes. All railway lines ultimately started running again.

Jimbo Brown admitted that he rarely takes the subway unless it is absolutely necessary.

"I am the mother of three daughters. Subway user Taheeb Medford added, "My daughters come home alone from school, so I simply believe that this is something that needs to be corrected. According to the Department of Education, 13 kids in Queens were hospitalized for injuries they incurred after being pepper-sprayed.

Another Incident At Benjamin Cardozo High School

Just before noon, it occurred in the cafeteria of Benjamin Cardozo High School in Bayside, leading to a quick lockdown and evacuation. The suspect in this case, according to the police, is a 15-year-old boy.

According to attorney Andrew Lieb, a person must be an adult to lawfully take the substance, said NY1. According to the criminal code, you must be at least 18 years old to utilize it, Lieb stated. You must have a justification defense, as the saying goes. That basically means that there is an emergency situation, that you didn't cause it, and that there is an immediate chance that you or someone else could get hurt.

No motive for either pepper spray incident has been given by the police. The investigation into the event at Benjamin Cardozo High School is being conducted by the NYPD and FDNY, according to the Department of Education.

