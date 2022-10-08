Tesla Truck Production Started Five Years After The Launch

The Tesla Semi Truck is now being built five years after its presentation. The first copies go to Pepsi. Tesla has started production of the semi-truck and plans to deliver the first units to Pepsi from December 1st. This was announced by company boss Elon Musk via Twitter. Pepsi ordered the trucks back in December 2017, shortly after Tesla announced the vehicle. In total, Pepsi ordered 100 pieces. According to Tesla, the electric tractor should actually be produced as early as 2019.

Tesla Semi. Image by Tesla Creative Commons

The Semi is an articulated lorry and is said to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 20 seconds with a fully loaded trailer. Tesla also states that the vehicle has a range of up to 800 km in the largest battery configuration. The battery should be able to be recharged to 70 percent in 30 minutes when the vehicle charges at the Tesla charging stations, which are specially developed for the truck.

In addition to the 800 km variant, there should be a model with less battery capacity and a range of 480 km. The futuristic-looking articulated lorry is powered by three electric motors.

The driver's seat is in the center of the cockpit, framed by two touchscreens. The truck has three independent drives on the rear axles. There is no gearbox and no differential. The huge panes of glass are shatterproof, so a cracked pane, which trucks are not allowed to drive with, will not cause the vehicle to fail.

Logisticians such as UPS, DHL, and FedEx, but also grocery chains such as Walmart or Pepsi reserved vehicles.

It is not known how many vehicles will be built each year.

