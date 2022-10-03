Elon Musk To Provide Starlink Internet Access To Florida In Response of Hurricane Ian

The Florida governor announced on Saturday that satellites from Elon Musk's SpaceX will assist in restoring internet access in sections of the state damaged by Hurricane Ian.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). Image by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis From Twitter

Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service is being used to increase internet connectivity in hurricane-devastated areas of southwest Florida, according to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R). This is the company's most recent effort to provide service for a region in need.

Gov. Ron DeSantis praised SpaceX's Starlink broadband service, which uses satellite dishes to offer internet, on Twitter on Saturday, saying that "Floridians will be able to better connect with their loved ones as a result of your creative technology."

More than 100 Starlink internet kit deployments will be made in Southwest Florida, an area that was particularly heavily struck by the storm. According to the New York Times, more than 865,000 individuals in the state are still without power as of Sunday morning.

The Florida initiative comes just over a week after the U.S. permitted Starlink to begin offering service to Iran, where the government restricted internet access in response to protests following the alleged death in police custody of a woman who was allegedly arrested for wearing a headscarf improperly.

Photos from southwest Florida show massive infrastructure damage, including completely ruined coastal roads, and virtually demolished coastal villages. According to Musk, Starlink's objective is to bring internet connection to places where ground services are now nonexistent or unreliable.

