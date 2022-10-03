Tesla Sells Record Number of Cars In Q3

After a poor second quarter, Tesla delivered more electric cars than ever before in the third. But Elon Musk wants to change something. A new record for deliveries: The US electric car manufacturer Tesla delivered more cars to customers in the past quarter than ever before. However, analysts had expected more.

Tesla Model Y. Image by Wikimedia Creative Commons

According to Tesla, it delivered 343,830 vehicles in the second quarter of 2022. Of these, almost 346,000 were Model 3 and Model Y. Just under 20,000 of the Model S and Model X were delivered. In the third quarter of the previous year, there were around 241,3000 vehicles.

However, Tesla didn't quite live up to analysts' expectations. They assumed that Tesla would deliver around 359,000 electric cars, the Reuters news agency reported

At the end of the quarter, transportation is expensive

Even 365,923 electric cars were produced. The 20,000 vehicles that have not yet been delivered have been ordered and will be "delivered to the customers after they arrive at their destination," Tesla said. The overhang comes from the fact that at the end of a quarter it is difficult to get transport capacities at reasonable prices.

"This crazy wave of deliveries at the end of the quarter" should be smoothed out, wrote Tesla boss Elon Musk on Twitter. "The goal is a more consistent delivery throughout the quarter." Customer experience suffers from a rush at the end of the quarter.

Tesla had to reduce production capacities in the second quarter: the factory in Shanghai was temporarily idle in March due to the Covid pandemic. As a result, production could only be ramped up again in the third quarter. The two new factories in Grünheide near Berlin and in Texas also contributed to the record result.

Support the Creator, Support Journalism

Buy Me a Coffee Here!