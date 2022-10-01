Bruce Willis Could Return To Big Screens With The Help of DeepFake AI

Thanks to Deepfake, Bruce Willis should be able to be seen in films again despite his retirement – ​​at least many media are suggesting. But it's probably not true. There is some confusion surrounding the use of a digital version of Bruce Willis created using deepfake technology. As several media reported at the end of September 2022, the actor is said to have sold the rights to a digital copy to the Deepcake company. It is suggested that Willis could soon return to the big screen as a digital version.

Actor Bruce Willis on the Red panel at the 2010 San Diego Comic-Con in San Diego, California. Image by Gage Skidmore From Flickr

Yahoo Entertainment now reports that there was no agreement or agreement with Deepcake. Willis recently retired from show business for health reasons and will probably not appear in any more films.

According to a spokesman for Willis, Bruce Willis had "no partnership or agreement" with Deepcake. News of its digital return to screens follows a report in the UK Telegraph claiming that Willis has sold the rights to his copy.

Willis starred digitally in a commercial series in 2021

It's possible that this assumption is based on a misconception: a digital copy of Willis actually starred in several 2021 commercials for a Russian telecom company. The Deepcake platform was then responsible for creating the deepfake copy.

Apparently, it was a one-time order. The Deepcake itself does not claim anywhere on its website that the company acquired the rights to a deepfake twin of Willis. Instead, the company correctly states that it hired Willis' digital twin for an advertising project in Europe.

There have been a number of films in the past in which deceased actors have been replaced with digital copies. Recent Star Wars films, among others, have used digital versions of Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia and Peter Cushing as Grand Moff Tarkin.

