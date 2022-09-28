NASA Successfully Bombards An Asteroid

Asteroids can pose a threat to Earth. NASA has tested a way to avert this threat. hit! But also distracted? The US space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has fired at a celestial body to deflect it from its orbit. NASA wants to test the defense against asteroids.

Dimorphos captured 11 seconds before Dart impact: The orbit is said to be shortened by 1 percent. NASA/Johns Hopkins APL

At 1:15 a.m, the 570-kilogram impactor Double Asteroid Redirection Test (Dart) hit the celestial body Dimorphos at a speed of around 22,530 km/h as planned. From Earth, dozens of telescopes around the world are now observing how the impact changes Dimorphos' orbit.

Dimorphos is only 160 meters in diameter and orbits the asteroid Didymos, which is 780 meters in diameter. If the mission is successful, Dart's impact will shorten Dimorphos' orbit by about 1 percent. According to NASA, it will then take ten minutes less to circumnavigate Didymos once. That should now be verified.

NASA considers the mission a success

"At its core, Dart represents an unprecedented achievement in defending the planet, but it is also a mission of unity with real benefits for all mankind, " said NASA Director Bill Nelson. "While Nasa is exploring the cosmos and our home planet, we are also working to protect this home. International collaboration has turned science fiction into science fact and revealed a way to protect Earth."

The mission started at the end of November last year. The difficulty was piloting the spacecraft, which is about the size and shape of a vending machine, to a celestial body 11 million kilometers away.

For the last 90,000 kilometers, Dart was guided by his only instrument, the Didymos Reconnaissance and Asteroid Camera for Optical Navigation (Draco), and guidance, navigation, and control system. The systems made it possible to identify and distinguish the two asteroids and target the smaller body.

A CubeSat observed the impact

The mission also includes an Italian CubeSat, the Light Italian Cubesat for Imaging of Asteroids (LICIACube). It was launched from the spacecraft 15 days before the impact to capture images of Dart's impact and the resulting plume of matter. LICIACube will gradually transmit its images to Earth over the coming weeks. Together with the images from the Draco dart camera, they should give an overview of the effects of the collision.

The next mission to Didymos is scheduled to start in 2024: Then the European Space Agency (ESA) will send the Hera probe to the two asteroids and measure Dimorphos and Didymos from 2026. Of particular interest is the crater left by Dart and an accurate determination of the mass of Dimorphos.

Objects with a diameter of about 100 meters hit the Earth about every 100 years. The aim of the mission is to test how a collision with Earth can be avoided. The idea is to use an impactor like Dart to change the asteroid's orbit so that it flies past Earth. Nasa emphasizes that this danger does not exist with the two asteroids.