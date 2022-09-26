Starlink's Data Rates In The US Are Falling Due To Large Numbers of Users

Similar to mobile communications in the radio cell, the data rate with Starlink also decreases as the number of users increases. The service has most of its customers in the United States. The median download speed for Starlink users in the US reached just 62.53 Mbps in the second quarter, a significant drop from 90.55 Mbps in the first quarter. This is the result of a current speed test by Ookla, which is based on data from Speedtest.net. The upload data rate also only reached 7.24 Mbit/s, compared to 9.33 Mbit/s in the previous quarter.

Starlink LEO satellites. Image by Official SpaceX Photos From Flickr

In Canada, the median download data rate was 75.73 Mbps, down from 97.40 Mbps previously. Ookla blames Starlink's popularity for the declining data rate. Hundreds of thousands of customers have signed up for SpaceX's satellite internet service. However, the rising popularity means that SpaceX's network capacity is currently stretched across many parts of North America. The number of users worldwide is currently estimated at 700,000.

Nils Kleemann, Chief Technical Officer Central Europe at Nokia, said on September 22, 2022, at the Bugles Annual Congress in Berlin: "Starlink is not a threat to you as an operator because of insufficient capacity, but it is certainly an addition." According to a study from Germany, Starlink is able to supply 1.3 million households with 100 Mbit/s. "With 40 million households, that's certainly not a threat," said Kleemann, but it's an opportunity for partnerships. He referred to a study by the Technical University of Central Hesse on behalf of Breko (Federal Association of Broadband Communication), which was presented in August 2021.

12,000 Starlink satellites by 2027

SpaceX is building the world's largest satellite internet constellation. Since May 2019, new Starlink satellites have been launched in batches of 60 with the aim of creating a mega constellation by mid-2027. However, as of August 2022, Starlink may have only put 2,800 satellites into orbit.

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has given SpaceX permission to launch 12,000 Starlink satellites into orbit, and the company has filed with an international regulator to launch up to 30,000 additional satellites.