Reporters Without Borders Calls For The Blocking of Russian Media

Reporters Without Borders has called for the blocking of Russian media in France. War propaganda is given as the reason. The organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF), which campaigns for freedom of the press worldwide, submitted a motion on September 8, 2022, calling for the blocking of Russian media in France. The reason given is the broadcast of propaganda in the context of the Ukraine war. A press release dated September 12, 2022, explains the move.

Eutelsat broadcasts Russian media via satellite in France. Image by Wiki Media, Cesarhenriquebrandao / CC-BY-SA 4.0

RSF Secretary-General Christophe Deloire writes in the press release: "France cannot allow operators subject to its jurisdiction to contribute to the Kremlin's wartime propaganda in breach of their legal obligations. France's broadcasting regulator has the power to put an end to this situation, and we do urge them to act immediately."

RSF further argues that the content broadcast by the three channels incites hatred and genocide. The Russian broadcasters violated requirements of the Broadcasting and Satellite Operators Law: in relation to respect for human dignity, maintenance of public order, and "honesty, independence, and plurality of information and programs" - as the law basis is quoted by RSF.

Fake news and disinformation

RSF demands the end of broadcasting from the three channels named Pervy Kanal, Rossija 1, and NTW. They are all three parastatally organized and, according to different sources, are subject to strict state control. Especially in the context of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, reports of allegedly intentional false reports and disinformation from the broadcasters are increasing.

This is the second attempt by RSF to prevent Russian media from broadcasting in France. RSF argued at the time that the French state held a 22.65 percent stake in Eutelsat - the third largest French satellite operator in the world. This is one of the reasons why RSF asked the French authorities on July 13, 2022, to "cause Eutelsat to no longer contribute to Russian propaganda by broadcasting these TV channels and to allocate the satellite slots that have become free to independent TV news channels," according to the press release.