Blue Origin's New Shepard Rocket Crashed During Liftoff

An engine failure caused the takeoff to be aborted. Fortunately, there were no people on board the capsule. On flight number 23 of the New Shepard rocket, there was an incident at around 4:30 p.m. Central European Time due to the failure of the hydrogen-powered BE-3 main engine. The first malfunctions became apparent 63 seconds after the start and two seconds later the emergency system fired the escape rockets to separate the capsule from the rocket.

The moment of the firing of the escape missiles after the engine malfunction. Blue Origin / Screenshot: Live Stream

However, there were no people on board the capsule, only 36 payloads for research purposes and "tens of thousands of postcards". At the time of the malfunction, the rocket was traveling at a speed of 959 km/h or 266 m/s at an altitude of 8,264 m. The engine's thrust had just been throttled to reduce the aerodynamic load when breaking the sound barrier. It is the flight phase of maximum air resistance and therefore places the highest demands on the escape system.

However, this worked as intended and four minutes later the capsule landed safely on its three main parachutes. The rocket stage was not further tracked by the camera in the live stream, but in all probability, it crashed. Normally, the New Shepard returns to earth in a controlled manner and lands using the main engine.

The investigation team has set to investigate the issue and the results will be public soon. For time being, it is concluded that the crash was caused by the failure of the hydrogen-powered BE-3 main engine and no one died in the incident.