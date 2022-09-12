Parts of a Boeing 747 Have Fallen on a Belgian House

The engine cover has punched a hole in the roof of a Belgian family home. "At first we thought it was thunder," says Louis, the house owner. He and his wife Adela were just about to go to bed when they heard the noise. But because it was so unusually loud, Louis went to check it out.

Boeing 747 parts crashed on a roof. Image By Reuters/Creative Commons

"I could hardly believe it," he told aviation24. There was a huge piece of metal in the garden and there was a hole in the roof. Photos were taken by the media the next day:

Cargo plane climbing

The metal part is the engine cover of a Boeing 747-400F freighter. The aircraft is owned by Air Atlanta Icelandic. The airplane was climbing after leaving Liège airport for Malta. According to Louis, the flyover sounded more intense, as if the plane was flying lower than usual.

The plane was provisionally grounded after landing in Malta. The engine cover needs to be replaced and an investigation is to be carried out into why it came loose.

Nobody was injured in the incident. The fire brigade temporarily covered the hole in the roof caused by the impact. The Belgian aviation accident investigation authority investigated the scene of the accident and removed the part of the aircraft. Incidents like these are very rare, the maintenance team always checks the airplane before its take-off but human errors occur. Perhaps this incident happened because of not checking the airplane parts properly before their flight. However, an investigation team is investigating the issue and the real reason will be public soon.