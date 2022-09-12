Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Prepares Investors For Difficult Years

Due to the strong competition from AMD, Intel expects a decline in market shares in the CPU business over the next two years. During an investor conference, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger announced that AMD's strong portfolio is likely to see further declines in the desktop and data center space in 2023. With Ryzen and Epyc, the competition currently has simply better products that are increasingly making customers switch to AMD thanks to their efficiency and performance.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger. Image by Web Sumit From Flickr

Gelsinger expects the business to grow overall, but with falling market shares. He sees a turnaround in this trend from 2024, and the years that follow should bring a return to market leadership in both manufacturing and architecture.

Regarding the ARM processors that are increasingly appearing in data centers, Gelsinger commented that the coming Sierra Forest processors for the Birch Stream platform should also bring back the lead in terms of efficiency. An "ugly" adaptation of the existing software to the ARM architecture should no longer be necessary since x86 is still the best architecture in this area.

Intel is exiting businesses that aren't profitable

Intel recently evaluated which lines of business are not profitable for the company in the long term and is now consistently exiting these lines. Intel recently dropped Optane memory without replacement and also withdrew from the conventional SSD segment.

At the weekend there were rumors again on the YouTube channel Moore's Law is dead that Intel Arc graphics processors were also not delivering the desired results and that the entire graphics card division was therefore on the brink of collapse. However, Raja Kaduri, chief developer and senior vice president of Intel Graphics Division (IAGS) quickly denied this, pointing out that such rumors do not help the team to finally bring the product to market after a long road.