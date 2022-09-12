Scientific Publishers Earn Billions With Open Access

Open access publications should avoid expensive subscription fees for scientific publishers. But they still make a profit. Many large scientific publishers - above all Elsevier, Springer-Nature, and others - have been criticized for years for their expensive business model of subscription fees for certain journals. One solution could be Open Access publications, but the publishers obviously make a lot of money from this as well.

The reading room of a library. Image by Terry Kearney From Flickr

This is suggested by a current scientific study carried out by a research team from several Canadian universities and the Free University of Berlin. The team estimates that the publishers surveyed received more than $1 billion in fees for publishing Open Access articles between 2015 and 2018.

The largest part of the sum, around 612.5 million US dollars, was paid for articles published according to the gold model. The scientific texts are published freely accessible directly with the explicit right to further use.

The publishers received another almost 450 million US dollars for so-called hybrid publications. This includes journals that are in principle distributed via the previous subscription model, but individual publications from them are available as Open Access.

No fees were due for only 8.6 percent of the more than half a million Open Access publications examined.

In its study, the team comes to the conclusion that with the growing focus on Open Access and demand for Open Access publications, for example by universities, the business model of scientific publishers seems to be changing. Instead of making readers pay, the authors apparently paid.

In particular, the associated high costs seemed to solidify the status quo. Apparently, open access does not necessarily solve the problem of cost issues for access to and the publication of scientific results.