Uncharted Author Amy Hennig Shows Her Marvel Superheroes

World War II Paris is apparently one of the locations where Captain America and Black Panther fight evil. someone is making it very exciting: The author and game developer Amy Henning, who was particularly celebrated for Uncharted, has published the first teaser of her next work - but the name of the thing has not yet been revealed.

Game artwork by Amy Hennig. Image by Skydance New Media/Creative Commons License

According to the video and press releases, the game is set in Paris, at the time of the Second World War. Players compete with four superheroes to fight against Nazis.

Also on the team are Captain America and Black Panther - specifically Azzuri (grandfather of T'Challa), who had this role during the Second World War.

Also fighting are US soldier Gabriel Jones from the Howling Commando and secret agent Nanali from the Wakandan Spy Network.

The trailer explicitly mentions "two worlds". The players and heroes may not only be in Paris, but also in Wakanda. The story is probably based on a comic series called Flags of Our Fathers from 2010.

Nothing is known about the actual game so far. However, in addition to an elaborate plot - for which Hennig, in particular, is likely to be responsible - the makers also promise "exciting second-to-second gameplay".

The wording is reminiscent of Blizzard, which likes to talk about "moment-to-moment gameplay". This usually means the typical click and reward mechanics of a Diablo, for example.

So there is at least some hope that the four superheroes in Hennig's game won't just appear in an interactive Quicktime film.

Skydance is also working on Star Wars

The title is created by a development studio co-founded by Hennig called Skydance New Media. This is an offshoot of Skydance Media, the film studio behind Mission Impossible and Top Gun, among others.

In addition to the superhero game, Skydance New Media is also working with Lucasfilm Games on a Star Wars game, about which there is no information yet.