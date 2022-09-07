Russia Is Said To Be Running Out of Chips For Weapons

Without a functioning supply chain for microcontrollers and semiconductor manufacturing, Russia can no longer produce modern weapons. Russia used up about half of the entire arsenal of weapons in the war of aggression against Ukraine. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal came to this conclusion in an interview with Politico. In addition, he estimates that there are fewer than 50 precise hypersonic weapons. In the production of such weapons, Russia has so far been dependent on Western supplies and technologies.

the Russian Moskva Guided Missile Cruiser. Image by Manhhai From Flikr

In addition to microcontrollers from various manufacturers in Germany, Japan, the Netherlands and the USA, insulators, connections, and components for the power supply are no longer freely available due to export restrictions. According to a list of prioritized components available to Politico, there are various components and prices that are expected for the current procurement, from the comparatively inexpensive gigabit network controller from Marvell to the Intel FPGA.

Before the war and general bottlenecks, the Intel FPGA cost the equivalent of around 20 euros. In the meantime, more than 1,100 euros are expected to be purchased, provided this is at all possible despite the restrictions. Russia is also believed to be working with North Korea, which has decades of experience sourcing sanctioned components.

Precise assessments and controls are hardly feasible

It is not easy for the West to reliably control exports. The technology could also be imported across the 4,300-kilometer-long border with China without this being prevented or at least documented. The US Department of Commerce said there is currently no evidence that China supports Russia in this regard. At the same time, China indicated that it was not planning any trade restrictions with Russia.

It is not easy to assess whether, with Western support, Ukraine would be able to win the war against Russia's increasingly weaponized military. In any case, modern weapons in Russia can obviously only be reproduced to a very limited extent. There is widespread agreement that these will make and have made a big difference in the course of the war.