Calwave Succssfully Tests California's First Wave Generator

Abdul Ghani

The start-up Calwave has tested a system that generates electricity from the sea. The US government has commissioned a larger test system. Power from the sea: The Californian start-up Calwave has completed a ten-month test of its wave generator. According to the company, it was the first long-term wave energy project in California.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AKelJ_0hkSLmNx00
Calwave energy generating test.Image by Calwave Energy/Creative Commons

Calwave had deployed a wave generator designated X1 off the California city of San Diego. It was in constant use for almost a year and survived several severe storms. Originally, only a six-month test run was planned, but this was then extended to ten months. The project was supported by the US Department of Energy (DOE).

Calwave is silent about the exact functioning of his wave generator. The X-Wave system consists of a small, box-shaped platform that floats below the surface of the water. It is anchored to the seabed. The waves running over them set them in motion, which is converted into electrical energy. How much power the system delivers is not known.

X1 is below the surface

Since the generator floats under the water surface, it is protected from storms. It can also cushion very strong waves. At a wave height of around 4.5 meters, the wave generator switches off automatically, similar to a wind turbine. According to Calwave, X1 had an uptime of 99 percent over the entire test period.

Next, Calwave is to build a 100-kilowatt version of the generator for the DOE. It's supposed to be part of Pacwave. This is a test facility for shaft generators off the coast of the US state of Oregon.

The seas offer almost infinite amounts of energy. There are several ways to convert the energy of the seas into electrical energy. One is to harness the power of waves, like Calwave or the Uniwave floating wave power plant in Australia.

Another approach is to use the tidal current. The world's first tidal power station was built in the 1960s in the Rance estuary near St Malo in Brittany. The currently largest tidal turbine was commissioned off Scotland last year.

"Our pilot project with the X1 has provided us with important results that we need for further commercialization. As offshore wind energy development accelerates rapidly in the US and globally, we recognize the significant opportunities for wind and wave farm sharing," said Marcus Lehmann, CEO and one of the founders of Calwave.

# Wave energy# Clean energy# Climate control# Calwave# California

