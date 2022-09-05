US Police Is Using Tracking Data From Crime-Fighting Apps

The US police are said to have used tracking data from apps to identify phones located at crime scenes. Several police authorities from the USA are said to have used a service from the company, Fog Data Science, which allows them to use data from apps to locate smartphones. This comes from consistent reports from the Associated Press (AP) agency, the non-governmental organization Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), and Vice magazine. Accordingly, the EFF has received relevant documents proving the practice via the Freedom of Information Act.

As AP reports, the "thousands of documents" prove that law enforcement agencies bought a product from Fog Data Science. Among other things, this company aggregates tracking data from smartphone apps and makes them available in a processed form. While Fog emphasizes that no personally identifiable information is being transmitted, the AP says the data is personally identifiable. The data would be used to determine who was at a specific location, such as a crime scene, and when.

AP quotes an email from Matthew Broderick, Fog's managing partner, as explaining the company's motives: "Local law enforcement agencies are on the front lines when it comes to human trafficking and missing persons cases, but these agencies often lag behind in adopting technology. We are filling a gap for underfunded and understaffed agencies."

Data from the navigation app used

A former crime data analysis supervisor for a North Carolina police department told the AP, "The ability to trace anyone in an area, whether they were in public or at home, seemed to me a clear violation of the Fourth Amendment." Next: "I just feel angry, betrayed, and lied to." He resigned from his post in late 2020 after months of raising concerns internally and to politicians about Fog's use, according to the AP.

The advantage of using the Fog product for police, according to the AP, is that they don't have to seek search warrants from courts. According to the AP, Broderick emphasizes this in an e-mail: "A search warrant is not required for the use of the public data". According to Broderick, Fog does not violate the terms and conditions of the apps from which they receive the tracking data. These include Starbucks apps and Waze, a navigation system, according to the AP.