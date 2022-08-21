Tesla FSD Test Video With Children Deleted From YouTube

YouTubers wanted to prove that the Tesla Model 3 brakes for children. The platform has now removed the video. In August 2022, a promotional video sparked discussions about the safety of Tesla's autonomous driving systems in the Model 3. A video attempting to refute the self-experimental claims has now been removed from YouTube, CNBC reports. The reason: a violation of the community guidelines.

The Whole Mars Catalog video showed several tests in a residential area where the channel's operators want to prove that the Model 3's sensors can detect children. They use dummies, but also real children and adults who cross the street in front of the Tesla. In the video, which can still be seen on Twitter, the car refuses to drive or brake.

The fact that children were also involved in the test prompted YouTube to delete the video. "YouTube does not allow content that shows minors engaged in dangerous activities or encourages minors to engage in dangerous activities," said a spokeswoman for the video platform. The review found that the videos "violated YouTube's guidelines for harmful and dangerous content, which is why we removed the content." The driver in the test video affirms that he was in control of the car at all times and would "trust the lives of my children" to Tesla's FSD system.

Controversial campaign against Tesla's autopilot

The dispute over the detention of children on the road goes back to an advertising campaign by the lobby group The Dawn Project. According to their own statements, they are committed to "banning insecure software from security-critical systems that could be targeted by military hackers". However, the first campaign is directed against Tesla and its autonomous driving system, which the group considers dangerous even without external intervention. Back in January 2022, the Dawn Project ran a full-page ad in The New York Times warning about Tesla's software.

Dawn Project founder Dan O'Dowd is also CEO of Green Hills Software, a company that develops software for the automotive industry, including products that enable autonomous driving. Defenders of Tesla, including the operators of Whole Mars Catalog, therefore accuse the Dawn Project of a conflict of interest. The Whole Mars Catalog YouTube channel has 15,500 subscribers and has posted dozens of videos of Tesla's Full Self-Driving technology driving over the past few months.