NASA Shows Which Areas Are Suitable For Moon Landings

One is chosen from 13 possible regions that offer a safe landing spot and an interesting environment. The third Artemis mission is intended to bring astronauts to the moon for the first time since the 1970s. NASA has now presented 13 areas that come into question as potential landing sites. According to the current schedule, the landing can take place in 2026 at the earliest. Until then, a landing site must be chosen from among the 13 candidates. NASA wants to discuss which it will be together with researchers from all over the world.

13 Best Moon Landing Spots. Image by NASA/Creative Commons

Decisive criteria

The 13 areas all lie within the sixth degree of latitude around the south pole of the moon. They all meet certain requirements:

There must be several possible landing sites within it that allow for a safe touchdown of the Lunar Module (developed by SpaceX).

The landing sites must be permanently in sunlight for the stay of 6.5 days, among other things to enable photovoltaic modules to generate electricity.

Regions must have permanently shadowed zones where water ice might reside that could be collected during EVA missions.

Decades of data collection

The 13 candidate sites for the Artemis III mission were all chosen based on data collected by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter over several decades of lunar exploration. Space researchers expect a lot from the landing near the South Pole. "The landing sites for the Apollo missions were around the center of the far side of the moon, but now we're going somewhere else entirely, to a different, geologically ancient area," Sarah Noble, the chief scientist for the Artemis missions, tells Gizmodo.