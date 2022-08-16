Russia Unveils Concept For Its Own Space Station

Abdul Ghani

Roskosmos has revealed the design of its own space station, with construction set to begin in the second half of the decade. A separate station for cosmonauts: Roskosmos has presented the model of a space station that the Russian space agency plans to launch into space in the second half of this decade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m34G3_0hJOhLS500
Model of the Russian space station Ross: better view of the earth.Image by Maxim Shemetov/Reuters/Creative Commons

The British news agency Reuters reports that Roskosmos presented the station's design at a military fair. The Russian state media would have referred to her as Ross.

The station will consist of six modules that will be put into operation in two stages. At the start, the station will consist of four modules. Two more will be added later.

The station is not permanently manned

Up to four cosmonauts will live on the station. There is also space for scientific equipment. Unlike the International Space Station (ISS), the Russian station will not be permanently manned.

The concept envisages that a crew will be on board twice a year for a longer period of time. According to Roskosmos, the cosmonauts should be able to see a larger section of the earth than from their module on the ISS.

When its own station is in space, Russia is expected to withdraw from the operation of the ISS. In July, Yuri Borissov, the new head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, announced that Russia would no longer participate in the operations of the ISS after 2024.

NASA on Russian Space Station Concept

The US space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) then announced that it had no notification of a Russian exit from the ISS. A few days later, NASA reported that Russia wanted to stay on the ISS until its own space station was ready for launch.

The first part of the station is scheduled to be launched in 2025 or 2026, but no later than 2030. The start of the second part is to follow between 2030 and 2035.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Russia# USA# NASA# ISS# Roskosmos

Comments / 1

Published by

Member Of Freelancers Union (USA), Freelance Writer!, and Digital Creator. Ghani Mengal is an enthusiast Freelance blogger and digital marketer. His content has been published and featured on many popular blogs, websites, and publications. Including TeelFeed, LifeHack.org, Data-Driven Investor, TextSniper, Scientific Publication The Predict, The Startup, The Ascent, Heart Affairs, Illumination, And The List goes on.

N/A
2531 followers

More from Abdul Ghani

Tesla FSD Test Video With Children Deleted From YouTube

YouTubers wanted to prove that the Tesla Model 3 brakes for children. The platform has now removed the video. In August 2022, a promotional video sparked discussions about the safety of Tesla's autonomous driving systems in the Model 3. A video attempting to refute the self-experimental claims has now been removed from YouTube, CNBC reports. The reason: a violation of the community guidelines.

Read full story

NASA Shows Which Areas Are Suitable For Moon Landings

One is chosen from 13 possible regions that offer a safe landing spot and an interesting environment. The third Artemis mission is intended to bring astronauts to the moon for the first time since the 1970s. NASA has now presented 13 areas that come into question as potential landing sites. According to the current schedule, the landing can take place in 2026 at the earliest. Until then, a landing site must be chosen from among the 13 candidates. NASA wants to discuss which it will be together with researchers from all over the world.

Read full story

The James Webb Space Telescope Is Powered By Javascript

The software used in space travel is sometimes curious. In the case of the JWST, the ISIM is controlled and operated with Javascript. The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) Integrated Science Instrument Module (ISIM) runs on classic Javascript. The scripts used there are classic because it is a Javascript version from 2003.

Read full story

American Airlines To Buy Supersonic Aircraft From Boom Supersonic

The world's largest airline has ordered 20 supersonic aircraft from Boom Supersonic. Overture should be in regular use by the end of the decade. Passenger flights with supersonic aircraft are coming back: In the USA, the second major airline has ordered supersonic aircraft from the aviation company Boom Supersonic.

Read full story

Elon Musk Says He Was Joking About Buying Manchester United

When Musk tweets, investors and now football fans tremble too. How the billionaire is finally sidelined and how the public should deal with it. August 15, 2022, Elon Musk's private jet, registration N628TS, lands in Austin, Texas, USA. The next day at 7 p.m. local time, the kick-off shrills through the media houses of the world: the self-proclaimed meme announces that it wants to buy the Manchester United football club - and only shortly afterward backtracks: It's a meme on Twitter, he wouldn't buy the club.

Read full story

Bitcoin Miner Stronghold Surrenders 26,200 Mining Rigs To New York Digital Investment Group

To reduce debt and build liquidity, Stronghold is returning nearly 30,000 crypto mining rigs. The mining company suffers from the Bitcoin prices. The US mining company Stronghold has found a way to get rid of a large part of its debt. As Bloomberg reports, Stronghold is selling a total of 26,200 mining rigs to its investor New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG), which in return will cancel $67.4 million in debt from a previous deal.

Read full story
1 comments

Chinese Researchers Create Record Magnetic Field

With a hybrid magnet, a team in China has surpassed a record from the USA for the strongest stable magnetic field. New record after more than 20 years: The strongest stable magnetic field to date was generated in China. The previous record was held by a research facility in the United States.

Read full story

42 Countries Demand Withdrawal of Russian Army From The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

The area around Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is under fire. 42 states demand the withdrawal of Russian troops. Russia should immediately withdraw its soldiers from the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, 42 states demanded in a statement. The contested area has been occupied by Russia, but Ukrainian employees must ensure operations. For several weeks, the area surrounding the power plant has been the target of artillery attacks, raising concerns about power disruption or, in the worst case, leakage of radioactive material. How close the shelling is cannot be determined with certainty due to the war situation.

Read full story
14 comments

US Breakthrough In Nuclear Fusion Puts Dreams of Unlimited Clean Energy Within Reach

National Ignition Facility has met the Lawson criterion for nuclear fusion, but that only applies to real reactors, not laser experiments. A burning plasma was generated at the National Ignition Facility (NIF) in the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in the USA and has since been confirmed in three peer-reviewed scientific papers. With the help of 192 laser beams, a nuclear fusion reaction was stimulated, which then continued without the help of the laser beams, solely through the energy of the nuclear fusion itself.

Read full story
73 comments
Boston, NY

Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line Shutdown

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) is shutting down the orange line for one month starting on August 19. The shutdown is meant for repair works. The Boston authorities have a great Idea of giving free access passes to Bluebikes during a month-long shutdown of the orange line. This strategy is to help citizens in their daily traveling routines.

Read full story
1 comments
Saint Petersburg, FL

US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB Cables

Videos are making the rounds on Tiktok and YouTube in which young people are stealing cars from Kia and Hyundai. Would that also be possible here? In St. Petersburg, Florida, 56 cars were stolen in July. 23 of them belonged to the brands Kia and Hyundai. Both are part of the same Korean car company. Police in the city on Florida's west coast near Tampa found it odd that 41 percent of auto thefts involve two brands. She reported the anomaly on her Twitter channel.

Read full story
16 comments

Ralph Nader Says Tesla's Full Self-Driving Is Irresponsible

Ralph Nader calls for Tesla's fully self-driving system to be recalled. The US authorities should prevent people from being killed or injured. Consumer advocate and politician Ralph Nader consider Tesla's use of so-called Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology to be "one of the most dangerous and irresponsible measures taken by an automobile manufacturer in decades". In his short online statement, he did not write exactly what problems he saw.

Read full story
1 comments

Huawei Increases Sales Again Despite US Sanctions

Huawei has delivered its first quarterly revenue increase since 2020. This is the result of calculations by the British business broadcaster CNBC, which are based on the Chinese group's semi-annual report, which was published on August 12, 2022.

Read full story

Elon Musk Sells 7.92 Million Tesla Shares Worth $7 Billion Amid Twitter Legal Battle

The Tesla CEO is preparing for the "hopefully unlikely" event that he actually has to buy Twitter. Elon Musk has sold millions of shares in Tesla over the past few days. He confirmed this on Twitter after an investor noticed the transactions. The Tesla CEO is thus preparing for the event that he actually has to implement his takeover of Twitter.

Read full story
Cape Canaveral, FL

US Space Force Sends Robot Dogs To Patrol Ports And Space Stations

The US Space Force will send a dog-like robot from Ghost Robotics to patrol ports and space stations to reduce personnel costs. In the future, robot dogs will be used automatically for security services on the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station site. According to the US Department of Defense, this should save considerable costs that would otherwise be incurred by human security guards.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Bitcoin Miner In Texas Makes More Money From The Shutdown

A heatwave in Texas forces bitcoin miners to shut down their rigs - Riot Blockchain has made more money from electricity credits than it has from mining. Bitcoin mining company Riot Blockchain made more money shutting down its prospecting rigs in July 2022 than it made from new bitcoin over the same period. The reason for this is that Riot had bought electricity in advance, which the company did not need in July - and was thus able to sell it back to the network operators at a premium.

Read full story
California State

DMV Agency Sues Tesla For Misleading Autopilot Advertising

A Californian agency has sued Tesla for deceiving customers about Autopilot capabilities. There are far-reaching consequences. Is Tesla Lying About Its Autopilot Capabilities? The Californian traffic authority DMV (Department of Motor Vehicles) has filed a lawsuit against the manufacturer. Teslas are not autonomous vehicles; the driver assistance systems are presented better than they are, so the accusation. This was first reported by the Los Angeles Times.

Read full story

Man Wants To Find a Bitcoin Hard Drive Containing 8,000 Bitcoins

James Howells dumped a hard drive containing 8,000 bitcoins almost ten years ago. Now he finally wants to find it in a dump - if you let him. The operation is said to cost 10 million pounds, the equivalent of almost 12 million euros: Briton James Howells finally wants to find his hard drive with 8,000 Bitcoin, which he accidentally disposed of in 2013. Howells has suspected the plate for years at a rubbish tip in Newport, south Wales.

Read full story

Lawyers Have Sent Subpoenas To Elon Musk's Banks To Find Out Whether He Wanted To Withdraw From The Purchase Early On

The lawyers of the social network Twitter have sent subpoenas to banks, investors, and associates of Elon Musk in the past few days. The lawyers want to find out whether there were any signs that the billionaire wanted to withdraw from the purchase even before Musk announced that he did not want to take over Twitter.

Read full story
93 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy