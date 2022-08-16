US Breakthrough In Nuclear Fusion Puts Dreams of Unlimited Clean Energy Within Reach

National Ignition Facility has met the Lawson criterion for nuclear fusion, but that only applies to real reactors, not laser experiments. A burning plasma was generated at the National Ignition Facility (NIF) in the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in the USA and has since been confirmed in three peer-reviewed scientific papers. With the help of 192 laser beams, a nuclear fusion reaction was stimulated, which then continued without the help of the laser beams, solely through the energy of the nuclear fusion itself.

A SPARC of Fusion Energy. Image by Steve Jurvetson From Flickr

For this, the fusion plasma had to meet the Lawson criterion with sufficiently high pressure, temperature, and density plasma. In fusion reactors, which are intended to permanently confine a plasma with magnetic fields, one of the greatest obstacles to using nuclear fusion as an energy source would be overcome.

In the NIF, however, the plasma is not enclosed at all but simply remains in one place for two nanoseconds due to its own inertia before it flies apart due to the heat and pressure. This is exactly what the magnetic fields in fusion reactors are supposed to prevent. The NIF is not a fusion reactor, but a model scale replica of a hydrogen bomb - without the atomic bomb as a detonator. The concentrated energy of the laser beams and the recoil of the vaporized hydrogen produce temperature and pressure conditions similar to those in the core of an atomic bomb.

0.00233 percent of the fuel's energy released

During the experiments, up to 1.4 megajoules of energy per shot were released from nuclear fusion. In each case, 1.9 megajoules of laser energy were required to generate the heat and pressure of the necessary plasma state with the 192 laser beams. To generate the laser beams, 384 megajoules of electrical energy are required per shot in the NIF. Only 0.36 percent of the electrical energy used was subsequently released as heat through nuclear fusion.

A quantity of about 200 micrograms of deuterium-tritium mixture served as fuel, as can be seen from the freely accessible paper in the scientific journal Nature. Upon full fusion, deuterium-tritium releases 340 million megajoules per kilogram, or 68,000 megajoules per 200 micrograms, about the same as detonating 14 tons of TNT.

Here, however, only 0.00233 percent of the energy of the fusion fuel was released - otherwise, the NIF would probably no longer exist. Previously, fusion fuel was laboriously sealed in a diamond shell, frozen into hydrogen ice, and positioned in a reflective uranium-gold capsule at the precise point where the NIF's laser beams converge.

The result has no practical meaning

In fact, nuclear fusion continued for 2 nanoseconds after the end of the laser pulse. But for the goal of nuclear fusion as a reliable, efficient, and permanently generated energy source, the result is completely useless because fusion cannot be carried out permanently and sustainably, not to mention the cost of materials.

The main task of the facility is, contrary to what is stated in the institute's public relations work, to simulate and optimize the fusion processes in atomic bombs. However, the physical conditions in a white dwarf and its exotic states of matter could also be simulated with it for the first time. Even for that, the mere two nanoseconds were very short for physical measurements, but they provided new results. However, practical approaches to using nuclear fusion as an energy source are not to be expected from the NIF.