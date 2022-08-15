Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line Shutdown

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) is shutting down the orange line for one month starting on August 19. The shutdown is meant for repair works. The Boston authorities have a great Idea of giving free access passes to Bluebikes during a month-long shutdown of the orange line. This strategy is to help citizens in their daily traveling routines.

Blue Bikes NOLA in a dock. Image by Bike Share Dude From Flickr

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) announced that they will shut down the orange line from August 19 to September 19. Mayor Michelle Wu and Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge decided to give citizens relief during this period, they announced giving free access to Bluebikes as alternative transportation support for the citizens.

Free Passes

The free passes of Bluebikes will be available for every Boston citizen and will provide unlimited 45-minute trips. Any Boston citizen who is interested to join the support program can Bluebikes.com/join or by their Bluebikes App.

Mayor Michelle Wu also said that Bluebikes staff will be available at every bike station to provide guaranteed bikes to the verified citizens.

“Expanding access to Bluebikes bicycles is the only way the city is working to provide alternate routes of transport during this unprecedented shutdown of the orange line,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Our city departments are meeting daily with the MBTA to adjust shuttle routes, set bus priority lanes, and create multilingual signage. As an Orange Line commuter, I will continue riding the MBTA to see firsthand how these alternate routes are working for our residents.”

The Bluebikes operate all across the Great Boston with 400+ bike stations and with more than 4,000 bikes. They also have bike stations in Brookline, Cambridge, Somerville, Salem, and Everett.