DMV Agency Sues Tesla For Misleading Autopilot Advertising

A Californian agency has sued Tesla for deceiving customers about Autopilot capabilities. There are far-reaching consequences. Is Tesla Lying About Its Autopilot Capabilities? The Californian traffic authority DMV (Department of Motor Vehicles) has filed a lawsuit against the manufacturer. Teslas are not autonomous vehicles; the driver assistance systems are presented better than they are, so the accusation. This was first reported by the Los Angeles Times.

It's about advertising statements on the Tesla website. The DMV argues that they are said to have misled customers because the autopilot and full self-driving technology was described as more potent than it was.

On July 28, 2022, the authority submitted two briefs to the administrative court. On the one hand, this involves the marketing terms autopilot and full self-driving, but also formulations like this: "All you have to do is get in and tell your car where to go. If you don't say anything, you look car into your calendar and drives you there, assuming you'll reach your destination. Your Tesla finds the optimal route, navigating urban streets, complex intersections, and freeways."

However, a few paragraphs before that, it also says: "All new Tesla vehicles have the necessary hardware to be fully self-driving in almost all circumstances in the future."

In the worst case, a production and sales ban threatens

The DMV is demanding drastic measures, including the withdrawal of the production and sales license for the vehicles in California. A spokesman told the Los Angeles Times that if the lawsuit were successful, Tesla would have to explain to consumers exactly what the assistance systems cannot do. Warnings are also conceivable.

According to a report by CNBC, Tesla has 15 days to testify before the administrative court. CNBC also published the DMV's two briefs.

The Full Self Driving feature now costs $12,000 in the US. It is also available as a subscription. It is a package of assistance systems designed to guide the vehicle through traffic without the driver having to steer. But it is not an autonomous system. Drivers must be alert and ready to intervene at all times. This is also on the Tesla website and is displayed in the vehicle.

However, the DMV believes this disclaimer 'does not cure' the "original untrue or misleading designations and claims that are misleading."

In an interview with the YouTube channel Tesla Owners Silicon Valley, company boss Elon Musk said that Teslas have various software problems that he wants to fix, such as the web browser in the vehicle, which he believes is currently too slow.

"But the focus is on the development of autonomous driving," Musk said. "That's crucial. It's really the difference between Tesla being worth a lot of money and practically zero," he said.