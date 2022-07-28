Tesla Only Offered The Navigation Function Free of Charge For 8-Years

New Teslas are no longer equipped with a lifetime GPS and voice control. You have to pay for it after eight years. Teslas, sold after July 20, 2022, will no longer be able to use the navigation system after eight years. Voice commands and other map services can only be used if the driver takes out a premium subscription, which currently costs $10 per month.

Follow Electric Car Tesla Model S driving on autopilot. Image by Marco Verch From Flickr

In addition to navigation, traffic news, and map services, the premium package offers the controversial surveillance mode Sentry Mode with live transmission to the cell phone, video and music streaming, web browsing, and a karaoke function.

The new rules apply to all Tesla models, i.e., Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y. New vehicles purchased before July 20, 2022, will continue to have the so-called standard connectivity for life at no extra charge.

Tesla said: " All Tesla vehicles offer standard connectivity. Standard connectivity is included with your vehicle for eight years at no additional cost. The term begins on the first day your vehicle was delivered by Tesla as new, or the day of initial commissioning ."

Anyone who buys a used vehicle can find out how long the car will still have access to the standard connectivity.

Software subscriptions for cars are spreading.

Tesla also sells new features like Autopilot after purchasing the vehicle. The hardware is present but needs to be activated.

BMW is testing a paid subscription for heated seats and a heated steering wheel. The high-beam assistant automatically dims when oncoming traffic and is also available for monthly or annual payments. Another option is an artificial noise generator for electric vehicles.

Stellantis recently told its shareholders at the Software Day presentation that the company expects to generate $22.5 billion from software and subscription sales alone.

As early as 2017, Porsche's deputy CEO and board member for finance and IT, Lutz Meschke, had the idea of ​​activating functions for vehicles for money, possibly only temporarily.