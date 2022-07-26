A Chess Robot Breaks The Fingers of a Seven-Year-Old Opponent Because He Did Not Follow The Rules

A chess robot broke a child's finger in Moscow. The boy didn't follow the rules. An incident between a seven-year-old child and the mechanical arm of a chess robot occurred at the Moscow Open. Sergey Lazarev, president of the Moscow Chess Federation, told the Russian news agency Tass that the robot broke the child's finger. This is the first incident of this kind. Lazarev added that there had been no such problems in previous games.

Seven-Year-Old Boy Chess Playing. Image by Raw Pixel

A video of the incident shows the boy about to start his move and the robotic arm settling on the child's finger. The boy's finger is pinched by the robotic arm for several seconds before a woman and three men rush in to free the boy. The boy's name is Christopher and he is one of the top 30 chess players in Moscow in the under-nine category.

How did the incident happen?

According to the vice-president of the Russian Chess Federation, Sergey Smagin, the boy wanted to make his move before the machine had finished its move. The incident then ensued: "There are certain safety rules. The child obviously violated them. When he made his move, he didn't know that he had to wait first." According to Lazarev, it went like this: "The boy made a movement. After that, we have to give the robot time to answer, but the boy was too fast and the robot grabbed him."

Christopher's finger was broken and placed in a plaster cast. The next day he played again and finished the tournament. His parents are said to have contacted the public prosecutor's office. But the boy was not traumatized. The chess association wants to help clarify the incident.

The most modern models of chess robots are able to interact with humans and actively cooperate with them. However, most simply repeat the same basic actions: grab, move, and set down. They don't know if people are in their way and don't care.