A Crypto Business Owner Stole $6 Million In Cryptocurrency

Abdul Ghani

The founder of My Big Coin bought antiques and jewels with his money. He's likely to go to jail for a long time for cheating. The founder of the cryptocurrency service and cryptocurrency of the same name My Big Coin turned out to be a scammer. Randall Crater was therefore charged with four counts of wire fraud (wire fraud, computer fraud, wire fraud) and money laundering (via The Register). For the 51-year-old, that could mean several decades in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced by a US court on October 27.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e6AsI_0gsGGpe000
The My Big Coin founder is likely to go to jail.Pixabay.com / Pixabay License

The founder cheated customers on the now inactive platform My Big Coin by a total of almost 6 million US dollars. Customers could invest real money in cryptocurrency. The tokens were held in wallets managed by the company. The promise: My Big Coins should be put back into physical money or into various services and products at any time.

Lying to customers and buying jewels

According to the Crunchbase database, the currency was valued at $310 at the time. There should be a maximum number of 30 million tokens, with a maximum annual payout of one million My Big Coins. Customers apparently also bought the currency but became skeptical over time. In 2014-2017, Crater and his team members lied about this, promising that the currency was backed by about $300 million in gold, oil, and other assets. This would give cryptocurrency some kind of real-world equivalent, similar to national physical currencies.

The fraudster was able to obtain a total of 6 million US dollars. He probably put part of the money into antiques and rare artifacts, including jewels, works of art, and a rare stone. This is probably worth almost 90,000 US dollars. In February 2019, he and other members were arrested by the FBI, including CEO John Roche and two assistants, Mark Gillespie and Michael Kruger.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# My big coin# Cryptocurrency# NFT frauds# USA frauds# Crypto scams

Comments / 0

Published by

Member Of Freelancers Union (USA), Freelance Writer!, and Digital Creator. Ghani Mengal is an enthusiast Freelance blogger and digital marketer. His content has been published and featured on many popular blogs, websites, and publications. Including TeelFeed, LifeHack.org, Data-Driven Investor, TextSniper, Scientific Publication The Predict, The Startup, The Ascent, Heart Affairs, Illumination, And The List goes on.

N/A
2204 followers

More from Abdul Ghani

NASA Is Planning To Bring Mars Samples To Earth In a New Mission

The mission will land 2 more helicopters on Mars. NASA will also reveal when the samples will arrive on Earth. The Mars Sample Return Program is a big step forward. NASA has finalized the technical requirements for the mission. The conceptual design phase is thus coming to an end.

Read full story
3 comments

A Chess Robot Breaks The Fingers of a Seven-Year-Old Opponent Because He Did Not Follow The Rules

A chess robot broke a child's finger in Moscow. The boy didn't follow the rules. An incident between a seven-year-old child and the mechanical arm of a chess robot occurred at the Moscow Open. Sergey Lazarev, president of the Moscow Chess Federation, told the Russian news agency Tass that the robot broke the child's finger. This is the first incident of this kind. Lazarev added that there had been no such problems in previous games.

Read full story
160 comments

The Ocean Cleanup Has Collected 100 Tons of Plastic Waste From The North Pacific

It's just a start. In order to free the North Pacific gyre from plastic waste, 1,000 more trips by environmentalists are needed. Less plastic in the sea: The project The Ocean Cleanup has announced that it has collected more than 100 tons of plastic waste from the sea.

Read full story
1 comments

Hacker Wants To Sell 5.4 Million Twitter Data

The hacker wants $30,000 for the user information. An old gap is exploited. There is probably already interest in buying it. A hacker with the alias Devil sells Twitter account data from 5.4 million accounts that surf the social network on an online marketplace. The actor wants a total of 30,000 US dollars for the data. There are probably already interested parties, as the magazine Bleepingcomputer found out in a conversation with the person. The hacked data comes from various people, companies, and also celebrities.

Read full story
2 comments

Keanu Reeves Surprises Fans With John Wick Chapter 4 Trailer

Keanu Reeves hijacked the Q&A stage at Comic-Con to promote the upcoming John Wick movie. A first trailer is already here. At the Comic-Con in San Diego, the team around the action film series John Wick presented the new fourth part. A first trailer was shown there, showing some scenes from John Wick Chapter 4, which is still in post-production. "No one, not even you, can kill anyone," the trailer says. Starring Keanu Reeves and Matrix co-star Laurence Fishburne.

Read full story
1 comments

James Webb Space Telescope Finds Ancient Galaxy

The James Webb telescope has just started and is already setting records: it has photographed what is believed to be the oldest known galaxy. A few million years after the Big Bang and long before our solar system, a galaxy is said to have formed, as recorded by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). It is said to be the oldest star system discovered to date.

Read full story
1 comments

Amazon Buys HealthCare Provider For $3.5 billion

One Medical is an electronically enhanced healthcare chain in the United States. Amazon wants to make money there. Amazon buys One Medical for $3.49 billion in a cash transaction. This was announced by the world's largest online retailer on July 21, 2022. 1Life Healthcare, operating under the One Medical brand, is a chain of primary care clinics headquartered in San Francisco. One Medical requires a paid membership and provides primary care with personalized attention and online resources, including a mobile app.

Read full story

Huawei Accused of Monitoring Missile Silos From The US Military

Huawei mobile technology is said to derive information on military bases and missile silos from the USA. But the network operators would recognize this, according to experts. In the United States, the Department of Commerce is investigating Huawei because its cellular technology could collect information about military bases and missile silos and forward it to China. The Reuters news agency reports, citing two people familiar with the matter. The investigation was opened shortly after Joe Biden took office at the beginning of last year, but has not yet been made public.

Read full story
40 comments

James Webb Telescope Has Only 68 GigaBytes of Data Storage

The James Webb Telescope is designed to provide images from the farthest reaches of space. But its data memory is not exactly big. On July 12, 2022, the operators of the James Webb Space Telescope published the first high-resolution images of distant objects in space. It shows, for example, the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 or the Eta Carinae Nebula, a star-forming region in our Milky Way. Such high-resolution recordings also require storage space.

Read full story
4 comments

Scientist And Sci-fi Writer Herbert W. Franke Died At Age 95

The science fiction author, scientist, and artist Herbert W. Franke was a pioneer in many areas - he has now died at the age of 95. The Austrian author, physicist, and artist Herbert W. Franke is dead. As his wife Susanne Päch announced on Twitter, Franke died on July 16, 2022, at the age of 95. Franke was one of the best-known German-speaking science fiction authors and was a pioneer in the field of computer graphics, among other things.

Read full story

Bill Gates Donates $20 Billion To Stem Significant Suffering

By the time he dies, Bill Gates plans to donate most of his wealth to his own foundation. That's about $118 billion. Microsoft founder and billionaire Bill Gates wants to donate all but a small part of his fortune to the non-profit organization Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. He writes that in a blog post, in which he also addresses the current world situation during a global pandemic and the Ukraine war. "My plan is to give all my wealth to the Foundation - apart from the money I need for myself and my family."

Read full story
6 comments

EU Commission Approves Hydrogen Funding Worth Billions

There is currently great hope that hydrogen can also replace coal, oil, or natural gas in the future. The EU has big plans. In the fight against climate change, Germany and other EU countries are allowed to support the European hydrogen industry with up to 5.4 billion euros. The EU competition authorities have given the green light for the multi-billion dollar subsidy to support the energy transition, according to information from the EU Commission on Friday. The administration assumes that the funding should mobilize additional private investments of almost nine billion euros.

Read full story
1 comments

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Warns US Inflation is 'Unacceptably High'

The US Treasury Secretary warns of the US inflation and remarks that it is unacceptably high. After the release of the June data shocker, US inflation hit 9.1% which is the highest in 40 years (the highest level since 1981). Yellen said bringing the prices down must be Washington's first priority but it would be extremely difficult to control prices.

Read full story
10 comments
Manhattan, NY

Michelin Added 25 More Restaurants From New York For Awards in 2022

Recently Michelin announced that they are adding 25 more restaurants from New York to the list for awards in 2022. Most of the restaurants (two-thirds) are in Manhattan city. The new list of Michelin Guide New York edition consists of restaurants from Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn.

Read full story
Sun Valley, ID

Tim Cook Drives An Electric Car At Summer Camp In Sun Valley

Tim Cook doesn't drive an iCar, but he does drive an electric car from Rivian. Company bosses were able to try out their pick-up. At the summer camp for billionaires in Sun Valley, Tim Cook from Apple was allowed to try out an electric car, according to a report by Bloomberg a Rivian pickup. Apple has been rumored to want to build its own car for years, but so far nothing official has been revealed.

Read full story
1 comments

The US Tech Layoffs Are On The Rise

San Francisco: Companies fear a new economic crisis and lay off employees. There is a massive impact in the cryptocurrency space. June was the month with the highest tech layoffs so far in 2022. That was the conclusion of an analysis by Crunchbase, which was published on June 7, 2022. After that, there were at least 75 reports from US tech companies laying off staff. At least 143 US tech firms have laid off more than 24,000 employees so far this year.

Read full story
3 comments

$2-Billion Stolen From Web3 Projects In 2022

In 2022, Web3 projects have already lost more money in cryptocurrencies to hacks and exploits than in all of 2021. Web3 projects have lost the equivalent of over $2 billion to hackers and scammers so far in 2022. This is reported by The Verge, citing a report by the security company Certik. This means that the total for the first half of 2022 already exceeds that for the whole of 2021.

Read full story

FIFA Uses AI To Determine Offsides At World Cup

At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, offside positions will be checked with a high-tech ball and AI - this should be faster and easier to understand. FIFA will be using a new offside detection system at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar (November 21 to December 18, 2022). As the Guardian reports, AI-based detection will be used, based on the position of the player using twelve cameras and a new ball with a sensor.

Read full story

NASA Is In Contact With The Lunar Probe Capstone Again

The smallest lunar probe to date had a communication problem due to software errors. Contact was lost 11 hours after takeoff. After the lunar probe Capstone was successfully launched, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) lost contact with the spacecraft. NASA announced this in a press release yesterday. According to the spacecraft operator, Advanced Space, there was normal contact with Capstone for the first 11 hours after the spacecraft was deployed by the Electron rocket's photon upper stage.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy