The German Consumer Protection Association (VZBV) Sues Tesla Against GDPR Violation

Tesla's sentry mode is said to be a violation of the GDPR. The consumer protection association claims and complains. Tesla tempts to violate the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). This is what the Federal Association of Consumers (VZBV) claims and is suing the US electric car manufacturer.

E-Cars parked at Tesla Supercharging Stations in Germany. Image by Marco Verch From Flickr

It is about the guard mode or sentry mode, a function that is intended to protect against theft. Tesla equips the vehicles with cameras that continuously record the area around the vehicle. Tesla owners can also access the camera images remotely via smartphone.

The VZBV accuses Tesla of concealing that the GDPR regulations must be observed when using the sentry mode function. Tesla owners risk a fine for violations.

The passers-by would have to be asked

"Tesla's guard mode is intended to protect the vehicle. However, Tesla does not mention that data protection-compliant use is practically impossible," said Heiko Dünkel, Head of the Legal Enforcement Team at VZBV. Therefore, consent for the processing of personal data must be obtained from all passers-by.

In China, a seaside resort recently banned Teslas. The Chinese military has also banned electric cars from their properties. The reason is said to have been safety concerns about the cameras installed on the vehicles. The Digital Courage association gave Tesla the Big Brother Award for the 2020 feature.

In a second charge, the VZBV accuses Tesla of making misleading advertising statements about saving carbon dioxide when buying its electric cars. Tesla advertises that the Model 3 emits zero grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer. However, that is misleading.

What Tesla cars saved in terms of carbon dioxide, the vehicles of other manufacturers should also emit - and Tesla deserves it, the consumer association criticized. Tesla has long sold emission allowances to other automakers that exceed the limits applicable to their vehicle fleet. In 2020 alone, Tesla is said to have earned 1.6 billion US dollars.b