Former SpaceX And Blue Origin Employees Join Together To Fly To Mars In 2024

Off to Mars: The space companies Impulse Space and Relativity Space have agreed on a joint Mars mission. It should start in the foreseeable future. Behind the companies are former employees of SpaceX and Blue Origin. One of the two partners is not yet a year old.

According to Impulse Space, it will be the first commercial Mars mission. With its Terran R launch vehicle, Relativity Space is to bring a lander equipped with scientific equipment into orbit on the neighboring planet. From there, the lander will descend and touch down on Mars.

The Terran R is a two-stage rocket designed to run on methane. In the configuration for the Mars mission, it is to transport up to 35 tons of payload into space. The reusable rocket is said to be built using 3D printing. The process should be automated and run without human intervention. The rocket should also consist of fewer parts than one that is manufactured in a conventional way. This should make the construction of the rocket significantly cheaper.

Terran 1 launches in 2022

Relativity Space's first rocket will be the much smaller Terran 1. It is about 30 meters high and should be able to carry a payload of about 1.25 tons into space. It is to be printed by Stargate, a five-meter-tall 3D printer that processes metal. The aim is to build a Terran 1 in less than 60 days. Terran 1 is scheduled to make its first orbital flight this year.

Impulse Space wants to build the landing vehicle. The company was founded by Tom Mueller just under a year ago. Mueller was the first employee of Elon Musk's space company SpaceX. The two founders of Relativity Space also come from the private space industry: one from SpaceX and the other from Jeff Bezo's company Blue Origin.

"This is an important milestone for Impulse and Relativity as well as for the entire space industry, " said Mueller. "One of the biggest challenges of landing on Mars is the glide phase, during which the lander is encapsulated under an aeroshell to survive Mars entry. I am confident that this historic mission will be just one of many to come, when our teams, our experience, and our passion come together."

The two partners named the start window, which opens at the end of 2024, as the start date.