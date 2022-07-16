Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Warns US Inflation is 'Unacceptably High'

The US Treasury Secretary warns of the US inflation and remarks that it is unacceptably high. After the release of the June data shocker, US inflation hit 9.1% which is the highest in 40 years (the highest level since 1981). Yellen said bringing the prices down must be Washington's first priority but it would be extremely difficult to control prices.

The US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Image by International Monetary Fund from Flickr

The US Labour Department reported that inflation in the US has risen to 9.1% in June 2022. Prices of everyday goods are skyrocketing but mostly the food and energy prices are affecting the economy. The prices of food increased 1% from May, Gasoline increased 11.2%, and energy prices increased 5% from May 2022. The Biden Administration is under costent pressure by the price hikes. According to Yellen, almost half of the price increases were casued by the high energy costs.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Remarks of Inflation

“We’re first and foremost supportive of the Fed’s efforts; what they deem to be necessary to get inflation under control,” said Yellen.

“Beyond that, we are taking our own steps which we believe will be supportive in the short term to get inflation down — particularly what we’re doing on energy prices and the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. And also the work that we’re doing to institute the price cap on Russian oil and to avoid potential future spikes in oil prices,” the US treasury secretary added.

US Secretary talked to media in Bali, Indonesia with other ministers after the G20 finance leaders meet.