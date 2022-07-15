Michelin Added 25 More Restaurants From New York For Awards in 2022

Recently Michelin announced that they are adding 25 more restaurants from New York to the list for awards in 2022. Most of the restaurants (two-thirds) are in Manhattan city. The new list of Michelin Guide New York edition consists of restaurants from Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn.

Food in New York City. Image by Michal Sänger from Flickr

The Michelin Guide for restaurants is back with its new edition for New York restaurants. They also award the restaurants for their excellent quality, reputation, and customer service. The Michelin inspectors are constantly in search of new and famous for their service restaurants to add to their New York edition.

The new restaurants added to the list are not mean that the restaurant will get a 5-star rating, 1-star rating, or any other advantage or disadvantage. It simply means that the inspectors have added the restaurant under their radar to try and test it and then (if the restaurant qualifies) add the restaurant to their guide.

With the recent restaurant added to the list, the Michelin guide crossed the collection of 5000 restaurants added to their New York Guide Edition. Last year they only added six restaurants, and 21 restaurants were added early this year. “It will be revealed in the fall which of them receive distinctions such as Stars or Bib Gourmands,” a Michelin Guide spokesperson said.

List of the recent restaurants on the list

According to NY Eaters, these are the newly added restaurants: