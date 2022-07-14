Tim Cook Drives An Electric Car At Summer Camp In Sun Valley

Tim Cook doesn't drive an iCar, but he does drive an electric car from Rivian. Company bosses were able to try out their pick-up. At the summer camp for billionaires in Sun Valley, Tim Cook from Apple was allowed to try out an electric car, according to a report by Bloomberg a Rivian pickup. Apple has been rumored to want to build its own car for years, but so far nothing official has been revealed.

Rivian Electric Car R1T. Image by Wikimedia Creative Commons

Bank Allen & Co. hosted the Sun Valley Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, where numerous executives and CEOs were able to try out Rivian vehicles.

Rivian was founded in 2009 and, unlike many car start-ups, has actually launched drivable and mass-produced electric cars on the market.

The pick-up with a range of 500 km and all-wheel drive initially cost 67,500 US dollars, and the SUV from 70,000 US dollars. Pricing was changed in early March 2022 to $79,500 for the R1T and $84,500 for the R1S. That's 20 percent more for the SUV and 17 percent more for the pick-up.

Rivian offers customers who find that too much to switch to a weaker motorized version and a smaller battery that is said to have a range of 400 km. This reduces the price by 12,000 US dollars. The catch: These models should not come onto the market until 2024.

In addition to the pick-ups, Rivian also builds a small transporter. Amazon has ordered 100,000 electric vans by 2024 alone, with production scheduled to start in 2021.

Like Tesla, Rivian wants to set up its own fast-charging network. The Rivian Adventure Network will be exclusive, electric vehicles from other manufacturers should not be able to charge at the charging stations. By the end of 2023, there should be 3,500 charging points with direct current systems at 600 locations.