Elon Musk Officially Cancels Twitter Takeover

An Elon Musk lawyer told Twitter's general counsel that the company itself was to blame for the demolition. Elon Musk wants to officially end the takeover of Twitter. As reported by CNBC and the Wall Street Journal, this emerges from a letter that an attorney sent on his behalf to the company's chief legal officer on July 8, 2022.

Elon Musk Wants To Cancel The Twitter Deal. Photo by Mohamed Hassan from Pixabay

In the letter, released by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Skadden-Arps attorney Mike Ringler accused "Twitter of failing to meet its contractual obligations. " Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom is an American law firm based in New York.

Musk had threatened several times in the past few months that he wanted to get out of Twitter's planned $44 billion takeovers. In May 2022, Musk for the first time questioned Twitter's information on the number of spam and fake accounts and interrupted the negotiations. In June 2022, the billionaire then threatened to exit the takeover for the first time. Even if a court were to release Musk from the deal, he would still have to pay a $1 billion penalty.

Ringler alleges that Twitter failed to provide Musk with the relevant business information he requested about spam accounts. "Twitter failed or resisted providing this information," Ringler argues. "At times, Twitter ignored Mr. Musk's requests, then again refused for seemingly unjustified reasons, and at times claimed to provide everything but then gave Mr. Musk incomplete or unusable information."

"While our analysis continues, all indications are that several of Twitter's public statements regarding its monetizable daily active users (mDAUs) are either false or materially misleading," Ringler writes.

Twitter now wants to sue Elon Musk.