NASA Is In Contact With The Lunar Probe Capstone Again

The smallest lunar probe to date had a communication problem due to software errors. Contact was lost 11 hours after takeoff. After the lunar probe Capstone was successfully launched, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) lost contact with the spacecraft. NASA announced this in a press release yesterday. According to the spacecraft operator, Advanced Space, there was normal contact with Capstone for the first 11 hours after the spacecraft was deployed by the Electron rocket's photon upper stage.

On the way to the moon, contact with the spacecraft was lost. Image by NASA

NASA is lucky in its misfortune. The extended orbit for the planned ballistic capture maneuver will allow several days to reestablish contact, unlike previous missions. So far, only one corrective maneuver had to be postponed.

According to the operator, the probe's solar panels were successfully unfolded before the loss of contact, the probe was stabilized and aligned to Earth. The exact orbit data were determined and the drive was prepared for the first corrective maneuver, but then contact broke off. The cause is currently being sought and ways of re-establishing a radio connection to the onboard computer.

Photon Upper Is Unaffected

There is still contact with the Photon upper stage, with which the probe was launched, as company boss Peter Beck briefly clarified on Twitter. It was designed by rocket builder Rocketlab to also function as a standalone satellite or spacecraft for missions to the Moon, Mars, and Venus. However, it was not equipped with additional payloads for this demonstration mission, nor with Capstone's precise measuring instruments and autonomous navigation, which are intended to measure the precise stability of the orbit around the moon.

NASA reports that contact with Capstone could be restored. Further details from the operator Advanced Space are to follow.

The Probe Is In Good Condition

Advanced Space issued another update on the situation. Accordingly, the probe is in good condition and has performed the normal autonomous operation, keeping the probe in a stable position and charging the batteries. The postponed orbit correction maneuver is to be carried out in the afternoon.

Advanced Space is confident that software updates and operational changes will stop the problem from recurring. After further investigations into the cause together with "the agencies involved", the result of the investigation into the causes should also be published.