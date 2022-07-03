Logan Paul Signs Contract With WWE And Will Face Veteran Wrestler The Wiz In Summerslam

Famous YouTuber and former boxing guy Logan Paul officially signed a contract with WWE. He officially announced the news to his 23.2 million Instagram followers that he joined the WWE. He posted a picture on his Instagram holding the WWE contract together with WWE bosses Stephanie McMahon and Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

Logan Paul. Image by Wikimedia Creative Commons

The social media star Logan Paul debuted his wrestling career in April 2022. He joined a tag-team together with other WWE stars at Wrestlemania 38. At that match, the veteran wrestler the Wiz finished the match by beating Logan Paul with his trademark Skull-Crushing Finale finisher. The fans of both parties are super excited for Logan Paul and Wiz face to face match at this year's Summerslam.

The Wiz Is Dead To Me

In a short video at the WWE headquarters in Stamford, Logan Paul turned to the camera and said "The Miz is dead to me, he is my enemy, and I signed this contract so I could beat his ass at Summerslam." According to a report by BBC.

The social media star also has a reputation in Boxing and Mix Martial Arts. Logan Paul and his brother Jake Paul also have a high profile in the boxing world and have fought with star boxers and influencers. The YouTuber and Boxer KSI have faced him twice in their career.

Wiz Tweeted

The veteran wrestler and star influencer The Wiz has posted a video on Twitter making fun of Logan Paul. Fans are also creating the buzz that Logan will fall on his face this time.