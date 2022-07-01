Fremont, CA

Tesla Sued For Alleged Racial Abuse

Abdul Ghani

Former Tesla factory workers say, colleagues, managers, and HR have racially abused them. Automaker Tesla is facing another lawsuit alleging racism in the workplace. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, a number of former employees at the Fremont, California, factory have sued the company for racism and harassment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Lrbf_0gSLNtUS00
Tesla Factory II.Image by Wolfram Burner From Flickr

Accordingly, those affected are said to have been insulted and harassed at work by colleagues, among other things, with sayings and graffiti. Tesla's superiors and other managers were aware of the problems, but nothing was done.

When the complaint was filed, it was unknown to what extent the plaintiffs, or any of them, had signed any arbitration agreements. These could interfere with going to court.

Supervisors are also said to have racially insulted

According to the plaintiffs, the racist insults are said not only to have come from colleagues but also from department heads, other superiors, and even employees from the human resources department. According to those affected, they were exposed to racism on a daily basis.

According to CNET, there are more lawsuits against Tesla over racial slurs in the workplace. The factory in Fremont, California is also said to have been the scene.

In December 2021, former employee Owen Diaz was awarded $137 million in non-pecuniary damages. The fine was later reduced to $15 million, which Diaz refused. On June 27, 2022, the Diaz case was returned to court for a retrial.

Also in December 2021, six women sued Tesla for sexual harassment, also said to have taken place at the Fremont factory. Both CNET and the San Francisco Chronicle received no comment from Tesla on the allegations. The carmaker dissolved its press department in 2020.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Tesla# Lawsuit# Business# Humanity# racism

Comments / 3

Published by

Member Of Freelancers Union (USA), Freelance Writer!, and Digital Creator. Ghani Mengal is an enthusiast Freelance blogger and digital marketer. His content has been published and featured on many popular blogs, websites, and publications. Including TeelFeed, LifeHack.org, Data-Driven Investor, TextSniper, Scientific Publication The Predict, The Startup, The Ascent, Heart Affairs, Illumination, And The List goes on.

N/A
1868 followers

More from Abdul Ghani

Las Vegas, NV

The First Boring Station of The New Tunnel Opened Under Las Vegas

Elon Musk's Boring Company continues to work its way through the Las Vegas underground. The new loop is open: The first stop of the Vegas Loop underground transport system has gone into operation in Las Vegas.

Read full story
2 comments

Logan Paul Signs Contract With WWE And Will Face Veteran Wrestler The Wiz In Summerslam

Famous YouTuber and former boxing guy Logan Paul officially signed a contract with WWE. He officially announced the news to his 23.2 million Instagram followers that he joined the WWE. He posted a picture on his Instagram holding the WWE contract together with WWE bosses Stephanie McMahon and Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

Read full story
3 comments

US Regulator FCC Allows Mobile Use of Starlink

The FCC has approved SpaceX's satellite internet service for use on ships, cars, and planes. Surf while driving: The US regulator Federal Communications Commission (FCC) allows the use of Starlink in various vehicles that are in motion. For US aerospace company SpaceX, this is an important step in further expanding its satellite internet service.

Read full story
1 comments

Rich Tech Entrepreneurs Are Losing Billions

In the first half of 2022, the world's billionaires lost plenty of fortunes - including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg. The global economic crisis is affecting the wealth of the world's richest people. As Bloomberg reports, the 500 richest people have lost a total of $1.4 trillion. For comparison: Spain had a gross domestic product of the equivalent of 1.426 trillion US dollars in 2021.

Read full story
1 comments

Mars Express Spacecraft Running in Windows 98 Receives Software Update After 19 Years

Mars Express has been studying the red planet for 19 years. The space probe is now to receive a software update to improve performance. The European space agency ESA sent its Mars Express spacecraft to Mars on June 2, 2003. Since then, the spacecraft has provided revealing data about the red planet. The software installed at that time was based on the Windows 98 operating system.

Read full story

US Probe Finds Impact Site of The Unknown Part of The Rocket

NASA has found the spot on the moon where an as yet unidentified component of the rocket crashed in March. The crater is surprisingly large. The US lunar probe Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) has found the spot where part of the rocket hit the moon in early March. The part had crashed on the far side of the moon.

Read full story
1 comments

NASA Plans To Shut Down Voyager Probe Systems

The two Voyager probes are expected to last until 2030. To make this possible, NASA plans to shut down several systems this year. The end of interstellar travelers is in sight: The US space agency National Aeronautics And Space Administration (NASA) wants to shut down the first systems of the Voyager 1 and 2 probes this year in order to extend their mission as much as possible.

Read full story
5 comments

The First Images of The Orcs In The Rings of Power

Fewer battle scars, fewer wrinkles, more effect: the Orcs in The Rings of Power look different. For the first time, there are also Orc women. The team behind the upcoming fantasy series Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has revealed more details about an essential part of the story: the Orcs. In an interview with IGN, experts Jamie Wilson (Head of Mask) and Lindsey Weber (Executive Producer) confirm that the Orcs in the second age - the scenario in the series - are different from the armies of Sauron.

Read full story
Maryland State

Apple Store In Maryland Turns Into a Union

In the US, workers at an Apple store successfully voted to unionize. Apple store employees in the US state of Maryland have formed a union called the Coalition of Organized Retail Employees (CORE), Techcrunch reports. The store in the town of Towson is the first whose employees have organized accordingly. There were 65 yes and 33 no votes in the vote.

Read full story
4 comments

Everything Is Seen In China, Chinese TikTok Staff Can Access US User Data

"Everything is viewed in China," says a leaked report by the Tiktok group Bytedance. The company has access to US data. The social media video platform Tiktok is suspected of forwarding personal user data from US customers to the company's headquarters in China. Access to all information is possible. "Everything is viewed in China," said an anonymous employee at Tiktok operator Bytedance in a meeting. This and more than 80 other recordings were viewed by the magazine Buzzfeed News, among others. The logs, therefore, go back from September 2021 to January 2022.

Read full story
3 comments

Triple Record For SpaceX In Less Than 37 Hours

SpaceX has set a new space travel record on Sunday. It completed three rocket launches in less than 37 hours. Private space company SpaceX has completed three successful rocket launches within 36 hours and 18 minutes using its Falcon 9 launch vehicle fleet. 50 more launches are expected by the end of the year.

Read full story
4 comments

SpaceX Fires Employees Who Complain About Elon Musk In An Open Letter

According to the President of SpaceX, the open letter is said to have put employees under pressure - the behavior of CEO Elon Musk was criticized. SpaceX has apparently fired some of the authors of the open letter to management that lamented CEO Elon Musk's conduct. This is reported by the New York Times, which saw an email from SpaceX's President and COO Gwynne Shotwell and spoke to employees.

Read full story
6 comments

Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange Can Be Extradited To The US

The British Home Office has confirmed that the founder of Wikileaks can be extradited to the USA. Supporters are outraged. On June 17, 2022, British Home Secretary Priti Patel decided that Wikileaks founder Julian Assange could be extradited to the United States. This is reported by the media unanimously. He is to be tried there for allegations of espionage. Among other things, because of his publication called Collateral Murder on war crimes by the United States in Iraq, he faces 175 years in prison.

Read full story
5 comments

US Defense Company L3Harris Reportedly Wants To Buy Pegasus

The Israeli NSO group is still on a US blacklist. But now, a US company is interested in their spy software Pegasus. There are signs of a surprising turn in the debate about the activities of the Israeli spy software provider NSO Group. According to media reports, the US armaments company L3Harris is interested in buying their surveillance technology. Accordingly, the company not only wants to take over the know-how but also the employees involved in the development of the Pegasus spyware. However, the British Guardian reported that there were still several hurdles to be overcome before making the purchase.

Read full story
1 comments

NHTSA Data Shows Tesla Accounts For Most Automated Car Accidents In The US

The US authority NHTSA has published statistics on accidents with partially to fully automated cars for the first time. The US electric car manufacturer Tesla reports the largest proportion of accidents with partially automated functions to the US authorities. Since the introduction of a corresponding reporting obligation in June 2021, the US transportation authority NHTSA has received 392 accident reports from all car manufacturers. Tesla alone accounted for 273 and Honda for 90.

Read full story
2 comments

SpaceX Employees Write An Open Letter To Executives About Elon Musk's Behavior

In an open letter, SpaceX employees demand that Elon Musk's behavior should no longer be tolerated and should have consequences. An open letter to the company's management has surfaced in an internal chat group at SpaceX. In the letter, the space company employees complained about CEO Elon Musk's behavior, especially his comments on Twitter, as The Verge writes. The magazine has the letter.

Read full story
Texas State

SpaceX Is Allowed To Launch Starship In Texas

After months of negotiations and investigations, SpaceX has received clearance for launches from Boca Chica - with many conditions. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued SpaceX with a conditional clearance for launches of the Starship in Boca Chica, Texas. The certification was the key missing step to a takeoff license that became part of a political power struggle. SpaceX had previously made a number of changes to the original plans for the launch facilities. In addition, SpaceX will limit itself to a maximum of 5 suborbital flights for the Starship and 5 orbital flights for the Super Heavy per year. All other flights must depart from Florida.

Read full story

Google, Facebook, and Twitter to Stop Disinformation And Deepfakes or Risk EU Fines

The big internet services should take stronger action against disinformation and fake news. Otherwise, there are high penalties. The EU Commission has agreed with major internet services on a stricter fight against disinformation. This is reported by the Reuters news agency and the Financial Times (Paywall), citing corresponding drafts. According to this, providers such as Google, Twitter, Tiktok, or Facebook should in the future explain to the individual EU countries how they remove, block or contain harmful content in advertising and when recommending content.

Read full story
1 comments
Fort Bragg, NC

US Army Puts Floating Solar Power Plant Into Operation

The solar power plant is part of the US Army's climate strategy, which aims to be carbon dioxide neutral by 2050. Solar power for the military: The US Army has put a floating solar system into operation in the US state of North Carolina. This should help the US military achieve its climate goals.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy