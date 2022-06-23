NASA Plans To Shut Down Voyager Probe Systems

The two Voyager probes are expected to last until 2030. To make this possible, NASA plans to shut down several systems this year. The end of interstellar travelers is in sight: The US space agency National Aeronautics And Space Administration (NASA) wants to shut down the first systems of the Voyager 1 and 2 probes this year in order to extend their mission as much as possible.

Voyager 1 spacecraft: Guarantee exceeded by more than ten times. Image by NASA, JPL-Caltech

Both probes have a radionuclide battery on board for power supply. Such a battery uses the heat generated by the decay of plutonium-238 to generate electricity for the instruments on the probes. Four instruments are working on Voyager 1, and five on Voyager 2.

However, the radionuclide batteries lose power, about 4 watts per year. In order not to overload the batteries, the NASA systems of the probes are switched off. In 2019, for example, the heating of a radiation detector on Voyager 2 was deactivated.

Voyager is the most successful NASA mission

Other systems are to follow this year, reports the US science magazine Scientific American. The aim is to keep the probes in operation until 2030. A primary mission of four years was planned - making it NASA's most successful mission.

"We are down to 44.5 years," said Ralph McNutt, a physicist at Johns Hopkins University who spent much of his career working on Voyagers. "So we have managed to guarantee the darn things tenfold."

The two Voyager probes were launched two weeks apart in the summer of 1977. The discovery prompted the project that by the late 1970s, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune would align in a long arc with Earth. A spacecraft could use the planet's gravitational field to accelerate. That was only done once before the Voyager mission. However, this planetary constellation only occurs every 176 years. From discovery to launch, NASA only had about a decade to build the probes.

The probes sent images of Jupiter and Saturn

Both probes provided images and data from the outer solar system, including Jupiter and Saturn, the two most giant planets in our solar system. While Voyager 2 continued from Saturn to Uranus and Neptune, Voyager 1 left the plane of the solar system. Both are now out of the solar system and traveling through interstellar space.

However, the probes are vulnerable, and there are always problems. Voyager 1 recently sent confusing telemetry data back to Earth. Voyager 2 had shut itself down in early 2020 due to a bug. It took eight months for communications to be restored.

Communication with the probes is difficult because of the large distances: a signal to Voyager 2 takes 18 hours to travel. It takes almost 22 hours to Voyager 1. Accordingly, it takes twice as long until an answer is received.