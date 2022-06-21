Apple Store In Maryland Turns Into a Union

In the US, workers at an Apple store successfully voted to unionize. Apple store employees in the US state of Maryland have formed a union called the Coalition of Organized Retail Employees (CORE), Techcrunch reports. The store in the town of Towson is the first whose employees have organized accordingly. There were 65 yes and 33 no votes in the vote.

Apple Store, Bethesda Maryland. Image by ehpien From Flickr

Similar efforts are also being made in other Apple Stores. Plans to form a union have also emerged at the Apple Store at Grand Central Station in New York City.

In the United States, unions are company-based and usually grouped together in a larger association. Apple Store employees in Maryland join the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM).

Apple had previously tried to persuade employees to vote against unionization. Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's vice president of human resources and retail, addressed 58,000 employees in a video to warn them about the perceived disadvantages of unionization. So it's harder to push through changes when there's a union between Apple and the employees. In addition, the individual achievements of employees would no longer be appreciated, according to O'Brien.

An Apple store in Atlanta was supposed to be the first unionized store, but the union ballot didn't happen because organizers withdrew their bid, according to a report by Bloomberg, claiming Apple was using union-busting tactics.

Several stores want to form unions

According to the New York Times, more than two dozen Apple Stores have expressed an interest in unionizing.

On May 25, Apple also raised the minimum hourly wage to $22. The Financial Times has published a detailed summary of it.