Everything Is Seen In China, Chinese TikTok Staff Can Access US User Data

"Everything is viewed in China," says a leaked report by the Tiktok group Bytedance. The company has access to US data. The social media video platform Tiktok is suspected of forwarding personal user data from US customers to the company's headquarters in China. Access to all information is possible. "Everything is viewed in China," said an anonymous employee at Tiktok operator Bytedance in a meeting. This and more than 80 other recordings were viewed by the magazine Buzzfeed News, among others. The logs, therefore, go back from September 2021 to January 2022.

TikTok Data Censorship.Image by Pixahive

They confirm at least one concern of the US government: The company's Chinese headquarters probably have unrestricted access to the data of their US customers. That contradicts statements made under oath by a Tiktok executive in court in October 2021. There it was said that a "world-renowned US-based security team" was responsible for analyzing data.

However, this is not the case, as the audio files confirm. Some Chinese employees even have admin status and can see all the data collected via Tiktok. The software can therefore forward information to the Chinese headquarters without restrictions.

Oracle is now a provider

As early as 2019, the Trump administration, which was still active at the time, investigated Tiktok’s data collection behavior. The allegation: The company forwards personality profiles to the Chinese government. Ex-President Trump, therefore, wanted to use an executive order to split off the US headquarters from the Bytedance group and store customer data on US servers. The cloud provider Oracle was considered as a platform.

Apparently, that's not off the table yet. Under the name Project Texas, Tiktok wants to use Oracle as a partner for data storage. Once migrated to Oracle servers, only US employees of Bytedance should have access to US data. According to the operator, data has so far been stored in the USA, with a backup instance in Singapore. However, it is not important where the data is located, but who has access to it.

Even though data from non-Chinese customers can apparently be viewed from China, this does not 100% mean that the Chinese government also analyzes it. One thing is certain: the People's Republic would like to at least control domestic companies, including Bytedance, and limit them if necessary.

Tiktok employees also confirmed to Buzzfeed that people associated with the Chinese government do not appear to have access to data in the United States. "Chinese government officials are not allowed to join," it says. The statement was confirmed by another, also an anonymous employee. The team, dubbed USTS, still has to report to the headquarters in China. And parts of it have already been bought by the state.

