Triple Record For SpaceX In Less Than 37 Hours

SpaceX has set a new space travel record on Sunday. It completed three rocket launches in less than 37 hours. Private space company SpaceX has completed three successful rocket launches within 36 hours and 18 minutes using its Falcon 9 launch vehicle fleet. 50 more launches are expected by the end of the year.

Screenshot of the June 19, 2022 Globalstar FM15 mission rocket launch. Image by SpaceX Creative Commons

But the launch on Friday already set a new record that could only be topped on Sunday. SpaceX's 158th mission launched 53 Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral on Friday, June 17th. The first stage of the intended reusable Falcon 9 rocket flew for the thirteenth time today.

On Saturday, just 22 hours later, the company launched its next Falcon 9 rocket. On board was the German Bundeswehr reconnaissance satellite Sarah-1. This is to be used worldwide for early crisis detection and crisis management. The launch was from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Here, too, the successful transfer into space was successful.

The third rocket launch with secret cargo

The third launch took place a few hours later. This time again from the Atlantic coast at Cape Canaveral. At 6:27 a.m. (Central European Summer Time) on Sunday morning, the SpaceX rocket launched from Launch Complex 40. This first stage has already completed several flights - but unlike Friday's flight, it was only the ninth flight of a reusable first stage.

On board, the launch vehicle was, among other things, the Globalstar FM15 satellite, which supplements the previous Globalstar fleet and enables its customers to make worldwide satellite telephone calls. However, there was one other satellite on board the mission - believed to be a secret US government satellite.

The next Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral on June 26th. The Starlink internet satellites will also be on board the launch vehicle for this launch. On June 28, the Ses-22 television satellite is to be launched into space with SpaceX.