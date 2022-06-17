SpaceX Fires Employees Who Complain About Elon Musk In An Open Letter

According to the President of SpaceX, the open letter is said to have put employees under pressure - the behavior of CEO Elon Musk was criticized. SpaceX has apparently fired some of the authors of the open letter to management that lamented CEO Elon Musk's conduct. This is reported by the New York Times, which saw an email from SpaceX's President and COO Gwynne Shotwell and spoke to employees.

President of SpaceX Elon Musk. Image by NASA Kennedy From Flickr

According to Shotwell, SpaceX has fired some employees involved in the letter. The open letter is said to have made "other employees feel uncomfortable, intimidated and bullied," Shotwell said. In addition, other employees are said to have been upset because they were pressured into signing, although they did not share the contents of the letter.

Repeatedly contacting thousands of employees during business hours with unsolicited letters is unacceptable, Shotwell said. "Please stay focused on our mission and use your time to do your best work."

Apparently no comment on the contents of the letter

Shotwell does not comment on the contents of the open letter. In the letter, some employees accuse the company of condoning the actions and statements of CEO Elon Musk, despite violating company policies. The authors of the letter write that numerous employees are embarrassed by Musk's statements.

In the allegation of sexual harassment, in which Musk is said to have harassed a flight attendant, Shotwell had sided with the CEO early on. This point was also addressed in the letter, but not addressed by Shotwell in the reply.

The open letter was circulated in an internal chat group at SpaceX. At the end of the letter was a call for the letter to be signed in person or digitally. It is not known to what extent further attempts were made to have the letter signed.