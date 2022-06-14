Google, Facebook, and Twitter to Stop Disinformation And Deepfakes or Risk EU Fines

Abdul Ghani

The big internet services should take stronger action against disinformation and fake news. Otherwise, there are high penalties. The EU Commission has agreed with major internet services on a stricter fight against disinformation. This is reported by the Reuters news agency and the Financial Times (Paywall), citing corresponding drafts. According to this, providers such as Google, Twitter, Tiktok, or Facebook should in the future explain to the individual EU countries how they remove, block or contain harmful content in advertising and when recommending content.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2G7X_0gAfIdnF00
Deepfakes Face Swap.Image by Wikimedia Creative Commons

The EU Commission intends to present the updated code of conduct to combat online disinformation on June 16, 2022. So far, 30 IT companies and civil rights organizations are said to have signed the code.

Internet platforms and the advertising industry presented their first voluntary code of conduct in September 2018. In October 2019, the EU Commission published the self-assessment reports from Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Mozilla, Twitter, and seven European industry associations for the first time.

No longer voluntary

According to Reuters, the voluntary code is now becoming a system of co-regulation, with regulators and signatories sharing responsibility. In addition, the Code will be linked to the planned Digital Services Act (DSA). Companies that fail to comply with their obligations under the code can be fined up to 6 percent of their global turnover. They should have six months after signing the code to implement their measures. EU Digital Commissioner Thierry Breton said the threat of high fines gives the updated code its "legal backbone".

According to Reuters, companies will also have to take action against so-called deep fakes and fake accounts in the future. According to the Financial Times, providers must also provide detailed data, such as the number of bots removed, the artificial intelligence (AI) systems used to remove fake news, and the number of content moderators used per country.

Platforms would also need to provide tools to "identify and tag disinformation disseminated through their services" and explore ways to integrate a tagging system into their systems.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Deepfakes# Google# Facebook# Twitter# USA and EU

Comments / 2

Published by

Member Of Freelancers Union (USA), Freelance Writer!, and Digital Creator. Ghani Mengal is an enthusiast Freelance blogger and digital marketer. His content has been published and featured on many popular blogs, websites, and publications. Including TeelFeed, LifeHack.org, Data-Driven Investor, TextSniper, Scientific Publication The Predict, The Startup, The Ascent, Heart Affairs, Illumination, And The List goes on.

N/A
1775 followers

More from Abdul Ghani

US Defense Company L3Harris Reportedly Wants To Buy Pegasus

The Israeli NSO group is still on a US blacklist. But now, a US company is interested in their spy software Pegasus. There are signs of a surprising turn in the debate about the activities of the Israeli spy software provider NSO Group. According to media reports, the US armaments company L3Harris is interested in buying their surveillance technology. Accordingly, the company not only wants to take over the know-how but also the employees involved in the development of the Pegasus spyware. However, the British Guardian reported that there were still several hurdles to be overcome before making the purchase.

Read full story

NHTSA Data Shows Tesla Accounts For Most Automated Car Accidents In The US

The US authority NHTSA has published statistics on accidents with partially to fully automated cars for the first time. The US electric car manufacturer Tesla reports the largest proportion of accidents with partially automated functions to the US authorities. Since the introduction of a corresponding reporting obligation in June 2021, the US transportation authority NHTSA has received 392 accident reports from all car manufacturers. Tesla alone accounted for 273 and Honda for 90.

Read full story
1 comments

SpaceX Employees Write An Open Letter To Executives About Elon Musk's Behavior

In an open letter, SpaceX employees demand that Elon Musk's behavior should no longer be tolerated and should have consequences. An open letter to the company's management has surfaced in an internal chat group at SpaceX. In the letter, the space company employees complained about CEO Elon Musk's behavior, especially his comments on Twitter, as The Verge writes. The magazine has the letter.

Read full story
Texas State

SpaceX Is Allowed To Launch Starship In Texas

After months of negotiations and investigations, SpaceX has received clearance for launches from Boca Chica - with many conditions. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued SpaceX with a conditional clearance for launches of the Starship in Boca Chica, Texas. The certification was the key missing step to a takeoff license that became part of a political power struggle. SpaceX had previously made a number of changes to the original plans for the launch facilities. In addition, SpaceX will limit itself to a maximum of 5 suborbital flights for the Starship and 5 orbital flights for the Super Heavy per year. All other flights must depart from Florida.

Read full story
Fort Bragg, NC

US Army Puts Floating Solar Power Plant Into Operation

The solar power plant is part of the US Army's climate strategy, which aims to be carbon dioxide neutral by 2050. Solar power for the military: The US Army has put a floating solar system into operation in the US state of North Carolina. This should help the US military achieve its climate goals.

Read full story
7 comments

Google Developer Believes In Self-Thinking AI Model LaMDA

An AI developer wants to prove internally at Google that the technologies are conscious and is later given a leave of absence. Google employee Blake Lemoine is apparently convinced that the company's AI model LaMDA has some kind of consciousness. The Washington Post reports. It goes on to say that Lemoine, who held this view internally at Google, was temporarily put on leave by his employer.

Read full story

Cryptocurrencies Continue To Fall, And Companies React

The Bitcoin price is now under $25,000, Ether is under $1,200. Crypto companies are reacting to the downtrend. The major cryptocurrencies continue to fall. On the morning of June 13, 2022, Bitcoin broke below $25,000; at the time of publication of this article, the currency is trading at just under $24,300. Ether also continues to lose value and is below $1,200.

Read full story
1 comments

Tesla Boss Elon Musk Announces 3-For-1 Stock Split

The stock split is intended to offer small investors in particular an opportunity to invest in the company. With the US electric car manufacturer Tesla, another large US company has announced a stock split to make its shares cheaper for small investors. Tech billionaire Elon Musk's company announced on Friday after the US market close that its board of directors would agree to a 3-to-1 split if approved by shareholders at the upcoming annual general meeting. This will take place on August 4th and the project is already firmly on the agenda.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Parking Garage Employee Injured After Elevator Shaft Falls

A parking garage employee from Manhattan was severely injured after he got stuck in an elevator shaft fall, reports NY-Post. The incident took place at 8:20 in the morning, at the Townhouse garage at 177 East 73rd St. between Third and Lexington Avenues, official authorities said.

Read full story

NASA Artemis-I Returned To The Launch Pad

After previously failed tests, NASA Artemis-I is on the SLS launch pad. After a few more initial tests, the Artemis-I will be launched in August 2022. NASA has confirmed the move of Artemis-I to the launch pad on 6th June 2022. The first Artemis mission is an uncrewed mission that will examine and orbit the Moon. The mission is crucial for the upcoming moon missions, Artemis-II, Artemis-III, and Artemis-IV.

Read full story
1 comments

SEC Investigates Kit Maker Payments To Islamic State (IS)

A new investigation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission brings Ericsson into great difficulties. It's about payments to the terrorist organization IS. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has opened a new investigation into the company's handling of "misconduct" in Iraq. The shares of the Swedish mobile communications equipment supplier then fell by 2.5 percent on June 10, 2022. Ericsson has lost around a third of its market value since February.

Read full story

US Inflation Hit 8.6% This Month, Highest In 40 Years

Inflation in the US breaks 40 years record, leaving citizens to re-think their budgets. High prices of gas and diesel are affecting goods transportation badly. Many transportation and trucking companies are demanding to rise in transportation prices. The Biden government is under pressure.

Read full story
11 comments

NHTSA Expands Tesla Autopilot Investigation

After collisions with parked emergency vehicles, the US traffic authority has initiated the next level of investigation into Tesla's autopilot. After a series of accidents, the US Transportation Administration NHTSA has expanded its investigation into Tesla's Autopilot. In some cases, the driver assistance system is said to have steered the cars into police and fire brigade emergency vehicles parked on the side of the road.

Read full story

European Parliament Votes To Ban Combustion Engines From 2035

The turnaround in traffic is approaching. However, the ban on cars with internal combustion engines has not yet been decided. No new cars with internal combustion engines from the middle of the next decade: The majority of MEPs in the European Parliament voted to ban the sale of new cars with internal combustion engines from 2035, as reported by Euronews agency.

Read full story
4 comments

A Micrometeorite Hit James Webb Telescope's Primary Mirror

It's not the first time a micrometeorite has hit the James Webb telescope. NASA expected it: An object has struck and damaged the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). However, the mission should not be endangered.

Read full story
3 comments

Statistics Give Detailed Insights Into Cryptocurrency Scams

In the US, most people lose their cryptocurrency in investment scams. The older the victims, the higher the individual losses. The US consumer protection authority FTC (Federal Trade Commission) has presented details of cryptocurrency fraud in a report. According to this, more than 46,000 people in the USA have reported a case of fraud since 2021, and the losses since then have amounted to more than one billion US dollars in various cryptocurrencies.

Read full story

Elon Musk Clarifies That Tesla Will Continue Hiring Hourly Workers And 10% Layoffs Are For Salaried Workers

In another email, Tesla CEO Elon Musk explains his termination plans: Hourly wage earners in the factories should not be affected. Elon Musk revealed details in another email after his announcement that he would lay off ten percent of the Tesla workforce. Accordingly, the ten percent reduction in employees should not relate to "hourly wage earners". Electrek reports that Musk is said to have made it clear in the email that the layoffs will not affect the employees who assemble Tesla's products.

Read full story
2 comments

"Father of MIDI" Dave Smith Died At The Age of 72

Dave Smith created the first microprocessor-controlled synthesizer and MIDI protocol. The inventor of the MIDI protocol, Dave Smith, died at the age of 72. This was announced by the company he founded, Sequential. Smith was instrumental in creating midi - the industry standard for communication between electronic instruments.

Read full story
1 comments

Elon Musk Wants To Reduce The Workforce By Ten Percent

Tesla boss Elon Musk fears a recession. Therefore, he has already considered countermeasures. Elon Musk has a premonition that the economy is going down. Part of the workforce of the US electric car manufacturer Tesla should pay for it.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy