Google, Facebook, and Twitter to Stop Disinformation And Deepfakes or Risk EU Fines

The big internet services should take stronger action against disinformation and fake news. Otherwise, there are high penalties. The EU Commission has agreed with major internet services on a stricter fight against disinformation. This is reported by the Reuters news agency and the Financial Times (Paywall), citing corresponding drafts. According to this, providers such as Google, Twitter, Tiktok, or Facebook should in the future explain to the individual EU countries how they remove, block or contain harmful content in advertising and when recommending content.

Deepfakes Face Swap. Image by Wikimedia Creative Commons

The EU Commission intends to present the updated code of conduct to combat online disinformation on June 16, 2022. So far, 30 IT companies and civil rights organizations are said to have signed the code.

Internet platforms and the advertising industry presented their first voluntary code of conduct in September 2018. In October 2019, the EU Commission published the self-assessment reports from Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Mozilla, Twitter, and seven European industry associations for the first time.

No longer voluntary

According to Reuters, the voluntary code is now becoming a system of co-regulation, with regulators and signatories sharing responsibility. In addition, the Code will be linked to the planned Digital Services Act (DSA). Companies that fail to comply with their obligations under the code can be fined up to 6 percent of their global turnover. They should have six months after signing the code to implement their measures. EU Digital Commissioner Thierry Breton said the threat of high fines gives the updated code its "legal backbone".

According to Reuters, companies will also have to take action against so-called deep fakes and fake accounts in the future. According to the Financial Times, providers must also provide detailed data, such as the number of bots removed, the artificial intelligence (AI) systems used to remove fake news, and the number of content moderators used per country.

Platforms would also need to provide tools to "identify and tag disinformation disseminated through their services" and explore ways to integrate a tagging system into their systems.