NYC Parking Garage Employee Injured After Elevator Shaft Falls

A parking garage employee from Manhattan was severely injured after he got stuck in an elevator shaft fall, reports NY-Post. The incident took place at 8:20 in the morning, at the Townhouse garage at 177 East 73rd St. between Third and Lexington Avenues, official authorities said.

The Injured 46-year-old man.

“He got caught between the floors. We think he injured his leg, but he’s fine,” parking manager Junior Almonte, 48, told The NY Post on Saturday.

The FDNY rescued the man within an hour. The FDNY took the man to Cornell Hospital with some major injuries. According to the FDNY, the 46-year-old man was pinned into the wall between the elevator shafts. After rescuing him from the car elevator, the team took him to Cornell Hospital.

The man was stuck so severely that the rescue team and firefighters had to cut the elevator open with an electric saw. The man was knocked unconscious, said FDNY team officer Capt. John Ceriello. The man is safe and out of danger. The garage stopped accepting new cars due to the elevator incident.



Citizens Hope That It's Last

Citizens and workers are hoping that it would be the last incident. Elevator issues are common in garages in New York and Manhattan. An employee said that building inspectors and engineers should be responsible for their duties. The building owners should also be responsible for the maintenance of elevators and building foundations.

The incident of the elevator shaft falling is not the first one, but if people and authorities become responsible for their jobs it could be the last incident.