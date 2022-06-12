NASA Artemis-I Returned To The Launch Pad

After previously failed tests, NASA Artemis-I is on the SLS launch pad. After a few more initial tests, the Artemis-I will be launched in August 2022. NASA has confirmed the move of Artemis-I to the launch pad on 6th June 2022. The first Artemis mission is an uncrewed mission that will examine and orbit the Moon. The mission is crucial for the upcoming moon missions, Artemis-II, Artemis-III, and Artemis-IV.

NASA Artemis-I Rollout. Image by NASA HQ Photo from Flickr

Previously the Mega Moon mission Artemis-I failed in 3 rehearsal flight tests. The fourth rehearsal flight test is ongoing at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida and hopefully will become successful. The Artemis-I rocket had traveled 4 miles (6.43 Kilometers) of distance to reach the SLS (Space Launch System). It took nearly 8 hours to complete the distance and now the Artemis is standing proud to be finally tested before launch.

NASA is Hopeful

After three failed attempts in April, NASA is now hopeful that their ground team has resolved all the previous issues, after the final rehearsal test the Mega Moon rocket will be ready to take flight into space.

The mission Artemis-I holds records in itself. The rocket's size is 322 feet, which is the largest rocket NASA has ever built. It is the foundation of the Artemis era. 3 million names will be onboard the mission. In the upcoming Artemis missions, NASA will build Moon stations and launch Astronomers to Moon for observation. The beginning of the future was a little bit shaky, as the rocket failed in the first 3 attempts, but no one says that rocket science is going to be easy.