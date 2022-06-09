European Parliament Votes To Ban Combustion Engines From 2035

The turnaround in traffic is approaching. However, the ban on cars with internal combustion engines has not yet been decided. No new cars with internal combustion engines from the middle of the next decade: The majority of MEPs in the European Parliament voted to ban the sale of new cars with internal combustion engines from 2035, as reported by Euronews agency.

A picture of a car. Image by Shankar from Flickr

The proposal came from the European Commission last year: In July last year, it presented the package of climate measures Fit for 55. One of the proposed measures was to ban new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles that emit carbon dioxide when driving in the European Union (EU) from 2035. Fit for 55 aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent by 2030 compared to 1990 levels and to become carbon neutral by 2050.

However, there was no majority for another measure in the package: MPs rejected a reform of emissions trading. The aim was to extend the system to buildings and traffic. The guidelines did not go far enough for the parliamentarians. The Environment Committee now has to deal with it again. The votes on a CO2 tariff at the EU's external borders and on the climate social fund for low-income households have been postponed.

Parliament and EU states must agree

However, the fact that Parliament voted in favor of the ban on combustion engines does not mean that this will come automatically. Before it can come into force, Parliament still has to agree on this with the EU countries.

At the end of the month, the member states want to determine their position on a sales ban for petrol and diesel cars. After that, both EU institutions would have to find a compromise so that the requirement can come into force.

"We have thus decided in favor of the future of Europe as an automotive location," said Michael Bloss from the Greens. In the future, the best electric cars and the latest batteries would come from Europe. On the other hand, criticism came from the ADAC and the Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA). The decision does not want to accept that there is not enough charging infrastructure for electric cars in large parts of Europe, said VDA President Hildegard Müller.