A Micrometeorite Hit James Webb Telescope's Primary Mirror

Abdul Ghani

It's not the first time a micrometeorite has hit the James Webb telescope. NASA expected it: An object has struck and damaged the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). However, the mission should not be endangered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j9ece_0g5eNGWG00
James Webb Space Telescope: readjustment of the mirror segment hit.NASA GSFC/CIL/Adriana Manrique Gutierrez

The US space agency National Aeronautics And Space Administration (NASA) announced that between May 23 and 25 a micrometeorite had hit a segment of the primary mirror. Micrometeorites are small particles in space, ranging in size from a few hundred micrometers to a few millimeters.

The team on Earth is analyzing the damage. According to initial findings, however, JWST still works at a level that exceeds all mission requirements. The mirror segment hit should be readjusted in order to compensate for the distortion caused.

It wasn't the first hit

NASA had expected hits by micrometeorites anyway. It wasn't the first either: There have been four smaller ones, said Lee Feinberg, head of JWST's optical telescope. This was the first "that was larger than assumed in our predictions."

"We have always known that Webb must brave the space environment, which includes hard ultraviolet light and charged particles from the Sun, cosmic rays from exotic sources in the galaxy, and occasional micrometeorite impacts in our solar system," said Paul Geithner, deputy technical project leader of the JWST. "We designed and built Webb with a range of performance - optical, thermal, electrical, mechanical - to ensure that it can continue to fulfill its ambitious scientific mission even after many years in space."

After many delays, JWST was launched at the end of December 2021. About a month later, it reached its position at the second Lagrange point (L2), almost 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. In mid-February, NASA began mirror alignment. A month later, the 18 mirrors were aligned to work as a single mirror.

The JWST takes pictures in the infrared range and should, among other things, provide insights into the past of the universe. Stars and galaxies that are particularly far away radiate in this long-wave spectrum because their white light has been stretched by space-time expansion. The light is reflected by a 6.5-meter mirror with a gold-plated surface. The JWST can thus examine wavelengths in the range from 0.6 to 28 micrometers.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# NASA# Space Exploration# James Webb Telescope# Science# Nature

Comments / 3

Published by

Member Of Freelancers Union (USA), Freelance Writer!, and Digital Creator. Ghani Mengal is an enthusiast Freelance blogger and digital marketer. His content has been published and featured on many popular blogs, websites, and publications. Including TeelFeed, LifeHack.org, Data-Driven Investor, TextSniper, Scientific Publication The Predict, The Startup, The Ascent, Heart Affairs, Illumination, And The List goes on.

N/A
1752 followers

More from Abdul Ghani

New York City, NY

NYC Parking Garage Employee Injured After Elevator Shaft Falls

A parking garage employee from Manhattan was severely injured after he got stuck in an elevator shaft fall, reports NY-Post. The incident took place at 8:20 in the morning, at the Townhouse garage at 177 East 73rd St. between Third and Lexington Avenues, official authorities said.

Read full story

NASA Artemis-I Returned To The Launch Pad

After previously failed tests, NASA Artemis-I is on the SLS launch pad. After a few more initial tests, the Artemis-I will be launched in August 2022. NASA has confirmed the move of Artemis-I to the launch pad on 6th June 2022. The first Artemis mission is an uncrewed mission that will examine and orbit the Moon. The mission is crucial for the upcoming moon missions, Artemis-II, Artemis-III, and Artemis-IV.

Read full story

SEC Investigates Kit Maker Payments To Islamic State (IS)

A new investigation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission brings Ericsson into great difficulties. It's about payments to the terrorist organization IS. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has opened a new investigation into the company's handling of "misconduct" in Iraq. The shares of the Swedish mobile communications equipment supplier then fell by 2.5 percent on June 10, 2022. Ericsson has lost around a third of its market value since February.

Read full story

US Inflation Hit 8.6% This Month, Highest In 40 Years

Inflation in the US breaks 40 years record, leaving citizens to re-think their budgets. High prices of gas and diesel are affecting goods transportation badly. Many transportation and trucking companies are demanding to rise in transportation prices. The Biden government is under pressure.

Read full story
4 comments

NHTSA Expands Tesla Autopilot Investigation

After collisions with parked emergency vehicles, the US traffic authority has initiated the next level of investigation into Tesla's autopilot. After a series of accidents, the US Transportation Administration NHTSA has expanded its investigation into Tesla's Autopilot. In some cases, the driver assistance system is said to have steered the cars into police and fire brigade emergency vehicles parked on the side of the road.

Read full story

European Parliament Votes To Ban Combustion Engines From 2035

The turnaround in traffic is approaching. However, the ban on cars with internal combustion engines has not yet been decided. No new cars with internal combustion engines from the middle of the next decade: The majority of MEPs in the European Parliament voted to ban the sale of new cars with internal combustion engines from 2035, as reported by Euronews agency.

Read full story
4 comments

Statistics Give Detailed Insights Into Cryptocurrency Scams

In the US, most people lose their cryptocurrency in investment scams. The older the victims, the higher the individual losses. The US consumer protection authority FTC (Federal Trade Commission) has presented details of cryptocurrency fraud in a report. According to this, more than 46,000 people in the USA have reported a case of fraud since 2021, and the losses since then have amounted to more than one billion US dollars in various cryptocurrencies.

Read full story

Elon Musk Clarifies That Tesla Will Continue Hiring Hourly Workers And 10% Layoffs Are For Salaried Workers

In another email, Tesla CEO Elon Musk explains his termination plans: Hourly wage earners in the factories should not be affected. Elon Musk revealed details in another email after his announcement that he would lay off ten percent of the Tesla workforce. Accordingly, the ten percent reduction in employees should not relate to "hourly wage earners". Electrek reports that Musk is said to have made it clear in the email that the layoffs will not affect the employees who assemble Tesla's products.

Read full story
4 comments

"Father of MIDI" Dave Smith Died At The Age of 72

Dave Smith created the first microprocessor-controlled synthesizer and MIDI protocol. The inventor of the MIDI protocol, Dave Smith, died at the age of 72. This was announced by the company he founded, Sequential. Smith was instrumental in creating midi - the industry standard for communication between electronic instruments.

Read full story
1 comments

Elon Musk Wants To Reduce The Workforce By Ten Percent

Tesla boss Elon Musk fears a recession. Therefore, he has already considered countermeasures. Elon Musk has a premonition that the economy is going down. Part of the workforce of the US electric car manufacturer Tesla should pay for it.

Read full story
2 comments

Baby Formula Crisis Affecting Millions of Babies in The United States

Over 70% of all baby formula stocks are out of stock, and millions of American families are at a breaking point. The baby formula shortage is getting severe after the largest American manufacturer went under.

Read full story
1 comments

James Webb Explores Super-Earth With Lava Oceans

NASA announces observations of exoplanets showing peculiarities. The James Webb telescope has already demonstrated just how detailed its images can be when it captured a test image of a Large Magellanic Cloud. Now NASA has announced which 2 impressive targets are to be explored more closely with the telescope.

Read full story

Chinese Military Plans To Build Weapons That Can Destroy Elon Musk's Starlink Satellites

In the event of a military conflict, China must be able to switch off the satellite network. Chinese scientists are calling for a plan to take down Elon Musk's Starlink satellites. That's according to a new study reported by the South China Morning Post (SCMP). The reason is that the network could be used by US armed forces in the event of a military conflict to provide them with fast data connections.

Read full story
11 comments

US Attorney Files Lawsuit Against Mark Zuckerberg

For the US Attorney's Office, it is clear that Mark Zuckerberg is responsible for the privacy scandal at Facebook surrounding Cambridge Analytica. US investigators want to hold Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg personally accountable in the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal. Washington Attorney General Karl Racine filed a lawsuit against the current head of Facebook's Meta group.

Read full story
13 comments

American Actor Seth Green's Monkey Has Been Kidnapped

The actor's Bored Ape NFT was stolen via a phishing attack. This puts his new series in jeopardy. Seth Green lost his monkey. It wasn't the American actor's pet that was kidnapped, but his NFT from the Bored Ape Yacht Club. On May 17, Green tweeted a request to a buyer of the stolen digital goods, while also urging other users not to buy any more of the stolen NFTs. As reported by Motherboard, one of the NFTs sold for $200,000 and another for $42,200. The combined value of the four stolen NFTs is more than $300,000.

Read full story

Ukraine Uses The Switchable US Kamikaze Drone Against Russia For The First Time

A Switchblade drone appears to have hit a Russian tank. The crew was operating the drone from a tower far from the attack site. The first video has surfaced on social media documenting the alleged use of a Switchblade drone in Ukraine. The "loitering munition" made in the US flies towards a Russian T-72 tank.

Read full story
37 comments

Chris Ramsey Will Drive Electrically From The North To The South Pole

What about an electric car? British adventurer Chris Ramsey wants to try it on a Pole to Pole tour. From top to bottom: Chris Ramsey wants to travel the globe from the far north to Antarctica at the beginning of next year - with an electric car.

Read full story
4 comments

Russia Bans 963 Americans From Entering Country Including President Joe Biden

(Moscow) The list of 963 Americans includes President Joe Biden and other officials, except for ex-president Donald J. Trump. On Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry released a list of 963 American officials and government members from entering the country, taking a further step on previously announced moves against Joe Biden and other senior officials. According to a report published by The Guardian.

Read full story
9 comments

Investments Ruin The Climate Balance of Digital Corporations

For corporations like Microsoft, Alphabet, or Meta, greenhouse gas emissions double when financial investments are taken into account. Many digital corporations have set themselves climate protection goals in recent years and are striving to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and achieve climate neutrality in the future. So far, however, they have usually not taken into account the effects of their financial investments.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy