"Father of MIDI" Dave Smith Died At The Age of 72

Dave Smith created the first microprocessor-controlled synthesizer and MIDI protocol. The inventor of the MIDI protocol, Dave Smith, died at the age of 72. This was announced by the company he founded, Sequential. Smith was instrumental in creating midi - the industry standard for communication between electronic instruments.

Dave Smith, The Father of MIDI Protocol. Image by Wikimedia Creative Commons/Public Domain

In 1982, Smith introduced the MIDI protocol developed with Kakehashi Ikutaro. With the help of MIDI, electronic instruments can communicate with each other; the standard includes both the configuration of the hardware involved and the communication protocol itself.

MIDI was originally intended for communication between electronic instruments. For example, keyboards could control multiple synthesizers. The technology also gained new importance with the increasing spread of computers in the 1980s and 1990s. Thanks to the MIDI protocol, musicians can, for example, import sheet music directly via computer programs - a physical synthesizer is no longer necessary. The recorded notes can also be changed afterward. All control data is saved.

MIDI is also important in computer games

MIDI was also an important factor in the field of computer games: In the 1990s, many games available for MS-DOS could be controlled using MIDI sound generators such as the Roland MT-32. Depending on the sound generator used, the quality of the music could be significantly improved.

MIDI wasn't Smith's first project. After graduating from the University of Berkeley with a computer science degree in the early 1970s, he built his own analog sequencer in 1972. In 1974 he founded his company Sequential Circuits, and in 1978 he introduced the synthesizer Prophet 5. The Prophet 5 was the world's first microprocessor-controlled musical instrument and the first programmable polyphonic synthesizer.

After leaving Sequential, Smith worked for Yamaha and Korg, among others. Smith developed the first software-based synthesizer for the PC, presented in 1994. In 2002, Smith started his own company, DSI, manufacturing electronic instruments. DSI was renamed Sequential in 2018.

Dave Smith received a Technical Grammy in 2013 for his work on the MIDI protocol. Sequential did not comment on the cause of death. Dave Smith is survived by his wife Denise and children Haley and Campbell.