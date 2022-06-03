Elon Musk Wants To Reduce The Workforce By Ten Percent

Abdul Ghani

Tesla boss Elon Musk fears a recession. Therefore, he has already considered countermeasures. Elon Musk has a premonition that the economy is going down. Part of the workforce of the US electric car manufacturer Tesla should pay for it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oyzTy_0fzULbt500
Tesla Boss Elon Musk.Image by NVIDIA Corporation from Flickr

The Tesla boss wants to lay off part of the workforce, reports Reuters, citing an internal email obtained by the British news agency. He also imposed a global hiring freeze.

Musk wrote in the email, which Reuters said was addressed to several Tesla executives and had the subject line "Pause all hiring worldwide," that he had a "super bad feeling" about economic development. At the time, around 5,000 jobs were advertised at Tesla on the LinkedIn social career network.

Musk Plans Layoffs

Tesla, including its subsidiaries, had around 100,000 employees worldwide at the end of last year. This emerged from the annual report that Tesla, as a listed company, has to provide to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Musk wants to drastically reduce their number: He wants to cut around ten percent of the jobs.

However, Tesla is currently doing well: the demand for electric cars is high. The company closed the first quarter with record results and exceeded analysts' expectations. Still, Musk believes a recession is coming.

When asked by a user if he thought the economy was headed for a recession, he replied, "Yes, but that's a good thing. It's been raining money on fools for too long. Some bankruptcies have to happen."

Musk Doesn't Like Working From Home

In the same tweet, he also made disparaging remarks about working from home: "The whole Covid couch potato stuff also made people believe that you don't really have to work hard. A rude awakening is imminent!" A few days later, Musk followed up: Asked if that wasn't an outdated attitude, he replied: "You should pretend to work somewhere else."

The Tesla boss has just asked employees to stop working from home and go back to the office. Working from home is only acceptable if the people concerned "work at least (and I mean *at least*) 40 hours a week in the office". Those who did not show up at the office are assumed to have resigned.

