Russia Bans 963 Americans From Entering Country Including President Joe Biden

Abdul Ghani

(Moscow) The list of 963 Americans includes President Joe Biden and other officials, except for ex-president Donald J. Trump. On Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry released a list of 963 American officials and government members from entering the country, taking a further step on previously announced moves against Joe Biden and other senior officials. According to a report published by The Guardian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dpW0i_0fmiCwzM00
US PresidentJoe Biden.Image by Manhhai From Flikr

The blocklist of 963 US officials was formed in response to constant anti-Russian sanctions and threatening the Russian government against the invasion of Ukraine. The Russian Foreign Ministry also announced on Saturday that they permanently banned 26 Canadian officials from entering Russia at all costs.

The Russian ministry says they may add more people to the list if they constantly spread Russophobia, and those who serve them will also be banned from entering the Russian Federation. The Ministry also said that it does not apply to ordinary American citizens “who we have always respected.”

The list of 963 banned American officials was published on the Russian Ministry website. The Russian ministry also said that they do not seek confrontation and are always open to dialog.

Russia Also Cuts Off Gas To Finland

In response to the constant actions by the US and the spreading of Russophobia, Russia cut the gas exports to Finland since Finland was supporting the US sanctions. On May 15, Finland announced to Join NATO, which weakened the Russian anti-NATO plans; in response, the Russian govt cut off the gas to Finland and stopped trading goods.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Joe Biden# Donald Trump# Russia# USA# Ukraine War

Comments / 9

Published by

Member Of Freelancers Union (USA), Freelance Writer!, and Digital Creator. Ghani Mengal is an enthusiast Freelance blogger and digital marketer. His content has been published and featured on many popular blogs, websites, and publications. Including TeelFeed, LifeHack.org, Data-Driven Investor, TextSniper, Scientific Publication The Predict, The Startup, The Ascent, Heart Affairs, Illumination, And The List goes on.

N/A
1727 followers

More from Abdul Ghani

James Webb Explores Super-Earth With Lava Oceans

NASA announces observations of exoplanets showing peculiarities. The James Webb telescope has already demonstrated just how detailed its images can be when it captured a test image of a Large Magellanic Cloud. Now NASA has announced which 2 impressive targets are to be explored more closely with the telescope.

Read full story

Chinese Military Plans To Build Weapons That Can Destroy Elon Musk's Starlink Satellites

In the event of a military conflict, China must be able to switch off the satellite network. Chinese scientists are calling for a plan to take down Elon Musk's Starlink satellites. That's according to a new study reported by the South China Morning Post (SCMP). The reason is that the network could be used by US armed forces in the event of a military conflict to provide them with fast data connections.

Read full story
1 comments

US Attorney Files Lawsuit Against Mark Zuckerberg

For the US Attorney's Office, it is clear that Mark Zuckerberg is responsible for the privacy scandal at Facebook surrounding Cambridge Analytica. US investigators want to hold Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg personally accountable in the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal. Washington Attorney General Karl Racine filed a lawsuit against the current head of Facebook's Meta group.

Read full story
7 comments

American Actor Seth Green's Monkey Has Been Kidnapped

The actor's Bored Ape NFT was stolen via a phishing attack. This puts his new series in jeopardy. Seth Green lost his monkey. It wasn't the American actor's pet that was kidnapped, but his NFT from the Bored Ape Yacht Club. On May 17, Green tweeted a request to a buyer of the stolen digital goods, while also urging other users not to buy any more of the stolen NFTs. As reported by Motherboard, one of the NFTs sold for $200,000 and another for $42,200. The combined value of the four stolen NFTs is more than $300,000.

Read full story

Ukraine Uses The Switchable US Kamikaze Drone Against Russia For The First Time

A Switchblade drone appears to have hit a Russian tank. The crew was operating the drone from a tower far from the attack site. The first video has surfaced on social media documenting the alleged use of a Switchblade drone in Ukraine. The "loitering munition" made in the US flies towards a Russian T-72 tank.

Read full story
22 comments

Chris Ramsey Will Drive Electrically From The North To The South Pole

What about an electric car? British adventurer Chris Ramsey wants to try it on a Pole to Pole tour. From top to bottom: Chris Ramsey wants to travel the globe from the far north to Antarctica at the beginning of next year - with an electric car.

Read full story
4 comments

Investments Ruin The Climate Balance of Digital Corporations

For corporations like Microsoft, Alphabet, or Meta, greenhouse gas emissions double when financial investments are taken into account. Many digital corporations have set themselves climate protection goals in recent years and are striving to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and achieve climate neutrality in the future. So far, however, they have usually not taken into account the effects of their financial investments.

Read full story
Canada, KY

Canada To Ban Huawei and ZTE on Cellular Networks

The Canadian government has taken its time over many years. Now the network operators are to expand the equipment of Huawei and ZTE by 2027. Canada's Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne has said Huawei and ZTE equipment is too risky to be allowed on Canada's 5G networks. As the online magazine The Logic reports, the equipment must also be removed from LTE networks by 2027. Security Minister Marco Mendicino said on Twitter: "Today we announced our intention to ban Huawei and ZTE from access to Canada's telecommunications system." This was preceded by an intensive examination within the framework of the 5 Eyes secret service alliance.

Read full story

Boeing Starliner Successfully Launched To The ISS

The test flight of the Boeing space capsule to the ISS is intended to prove the safety of astronauts. The way there was plagued by numerous crises: Now the Starliner space capsule from Boeing has set off on a test flight. The capsule lifted off on top of an Atlas V rocket from the Cape Canaveral spaceport in the US state of Florida. If everything goes as planned, Starliner will dock with the ISS after around 24 hours.

Read full story

Russia Does Not Want To Block YouTube Out of Self-Defense

The numerous threats by the Russian censorship authority to block YouTube are unlikely to be implemented. The effects would be too strong. Despite all the threats, the Russian government will probably not block the video streaming service YouTube. The Minister for Digital Development said so, as reported by the Reuters news agency. The move to completely censor the platform would probably have too strong an impact on users of the service in Russia.

Read full story

Vulnerability In Bluetooth Low Energy Allows Hackers To Tesla Cars

Security researchers have found a new vulnerability in BLE. Various doors can be opened above it, including those of some Teslas. A vulnerability in the Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) standard makes it possible to bypass security locks and open doors from a few meters away. The NCC Group has demonstrated this on Tesla's Model 3 and Model Y electric cars.

Read full story

US Government Warns Over Risk of Hiring IT Workers From North Korea

The US government warns against hiring freelancers who could come from North Korea. These are spies. Several US government departments, along with the FBI, warned in a joint statement of alleged attempts by North Korea to hire their own IT experts as remote workers at companies. These are actually spies of the regime who have other goals in mind and apparently also work with secret service means.

Read full story
1 comments

The First UFO Hearing In US Congress

The US Congress will address the issue of "unidentified flying objects" in a partially public hearing on Tuesday. There hasn't been a hearing of this kind in the US Congress for several decades: A subcommittee will deal with unidentified flying objects (UFOs) today, Wednesday. The hearing starts at 4:00 p.m. CEST and will be at least partially public.

Read full story
1 comments

Microsoft To Increase Bonuses And Stock Options For Employees

Microsoft has to spend significantly more on bonuses and stock options to retain its experts. Meta had offered some twice the salary. Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella has announced plans to increase bonuses and salaries. The Wall Street Journal reports, citing a person familiar with the announcement. Nadella said on May 16, 2022, that the software giant plans to nearly double its global budget for performance-based pay increases for employees. The annual share component will also be increased by at least 25 percent. The online magazine GeekWire first reported on the increase in income.

Read full story

Scientists Create a Minicomputer Powered by Colony of Blue Green Algae

A research team powered a microprocessor continuously for six months. The seaweed was even delivered in the dark. A research team from the University of Cambridge has managed to run a computer for six months using blue-green algae as the energy source. They used the non-toxic and widespread species of algae Synechocystis sp. PCC 6803, is known as the blue-green algae.

Read full story

150 Million US Dollars To Secure Open Source Softwares

Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and others want to solve the IT security problem primarily with money. 30 million US dollars are already available. With the collaboration project of the Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF), big names in the IT industry want to standardize their security practices and thus better secure the open-source world. A ten-point plan presented by the OpenSSF for this purpose is to include funding of around 150 million US dollars over the next two years, as the organization announced.

Read full story

Semiconductor Crisis Strengthens Cooperation Between EU And USA

The European Union and the United States had feared a race for subsidies in the semiconductor crisis. Now both sides praise the cooperation. The European Union (EU) and the USA want to prevent a race for state subsidies for microchip production through closer cooperation. Both the EU and the US want to invest tens of billions in the production of semiconductors in the coming years. This had aroused fears that the two economic powerhouses would continue to outdo each other in the fight to attract companies and waste taxpayers' money on it. The partners now want to know about the purpose, form, and amount of the planned subsidies, as long as this does not concern confidential information, as was announced on Monday.

Read full story

Elon Musk Temporarily Suspends Twitter Acquisition

Before a takeover, Elon Musk wants to know whether there is only a small percentage of so-called spam accounts on Twitter. Elon Musk has temporarily suspended the purchase of Twitter. This emerges from a recent Twitter post by Musk. He first wants to wait for calculations that less than five percent of all Twitter accounts are used for sending spam messages. Musk says he remains interested in acquiring Twitter.

Read full story

The Pitch Black Movie Made Vin Diesel a Star Actor

The turbine is releasing the sci-fi classic Pitch Black in an impressive edition with tons of bonus material and even a book. When Pitch Black hit theaters in 2000, it was expected to be nothing more than a twist on the well-known Alien story, which has been revisited since Ridley Scott's 1979 film. However, writer-director David Twohy delivered much more than a more-or-less good copy.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy