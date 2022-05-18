The First UFO Hearing In US Congress

The US Congress will address the issue of "unidentified flying objects" in a partially public hearing on Tuesday. There hasn't been a hearing of this kind in the US Congress for several decades: A subcommittee will deal with unidentified flying objects (UFOs) today, Wednesday. The hearing starts at 4:00 p.m. CEST and will be at least partially public.

US Congress. Image by Wikimedia Creative Commons

According to several media reports, senior representatives of the Ministry of Defense are to answer some questions about UFOs before the Subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence, and Arms Control. The hearing is eagerly awaited. There will also be a live stream during the hearing.

Pentagon UFO Report

Congress has not held a public hearing on UFOs in more than 50 years (Five Decades), said Democratic committee chair, André Carson. "Americans need to know more about these inexplicable events."

Last year, government officials from the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force submitted a declassified version of a top-secret report on the subject to Congress. It was a Defense Ministry paper in collaboration with intelligence agencies.

Conspicuous Appearances

The task force was set up with the aim of "discovering, analyzing and cataloging unexplained phenomena in the air that could potentially pose a threat to US national security," the Department of Defense said at the time.

The background was a conspicuous phenomenon that, among other things, pilots in the US Navy claim to have observed in the past 20 years.

Americans are excited about this historical hearing in US Congress. But some people believe that it's not a smart idea to publish top-secret files to the public.