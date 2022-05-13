The Pitch Black Movie Made Vin Diesel a Star Actor

Abdul Ghani

The turbine is releasing the sci-fi classic Pitch Black in an impressive edition with tons of bonus material and even a book. When Pitch Black hit theaters in 2000, it was expected to be nothing more than a twist on the well-known Alien story, which has been revisited since Ridley Scott's 1979 film. However, writer-director David Twohy delivered much more than a more-or-less good copy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RNeZk_0fcmaEWc00
Vin Diesel plays Riddick.Image by Pixabay Creative Commons.

The story came from a studio executive who hired screenwriters Ken and Jim Wheat to script it. At that time the film was still called Nightfall and the characters were different than later in the film. Because when David Twohy came on as director, he took the script and remodeled it to his liking, giving shape to the character of Richard B. Riddick. She came to life when Vin Diesel was signed for the part.

The film begins with a spaceship crashing. Only a few survive this devastating crash, including the prisoner Riddick, a murderer who is to be brought to a maximum-security prison. The bounty hunter watching over him warns everyone about him, but there is a far greater danger to this world than Riddick.

Because the survivors are only safe as long as the three suns of this world shine. However, as soon as darkness falls, thousands of creatures appear in search of food. A merciless fight for survival begins for Riddick and the others.

The basic story is of course known, but the main character Riddick is very independent. Here you have a killer as a protagonist and figurehead. A man with whom you never know whether he will help others or leave them and save his own skin. That makes him unusual. There are many lovable villains in science fiction, but cold-blooded killers to sympathize with? Rather not.

Vin Diesel has an incredible presence and physique. There are some goosebumps-inducing scenes, like when he dislocates his shoulder or when he "dances along" in a monster's blind spot. It was the role that made him a star. By the way, the original is even more impressive. His voice is extremely deep - not even Martin Kessler, known as a voice actor for Nicolas Cage, can match that.

The film lives not only from Riddick but also from his look. David Twohy uses the differently radiant suns of this world to make the scenery dazzlingly bright or drench it in shades of blue. It looked beautiful then and still does.

In general: Pitch Black is 22 years old but hasn't aged a bit. This SF action monster thriller hasn't lost any of its flairs but still tells powerful, gripping, and dramatic stories. It was the prelude to an entire franchise that even reinvented itself with the second part because a monster survival film suddenly became a formidable, complex space opera.

